Baldur’s Gate 3 Best Party Compositions

Baldur’s Gate 3 offers multiple companions who will join you in your journey. However, not all companions are equally good. Therefore, selecting the best Baldur’s Gate 3 party composition where members complement each other and cover the shortcomings of their other recruited companions is the foundation of a powerful party.

Every companion in Baldur’s Gate 3 brings different skills and abilities to your party that makes them useful in some situations, and honestly, a burden in others. They need other companions to bring out their true strengths. For this guide, whatever character we list is supposed to be the main character. With this here are some of the best party compositions players can get in BG3.

Baldur’s Gate 3 best party composition for Paladins

Paladins are powerful tanks with versatile melee fighting styles and mastering of multiple weapons. Paladins can hold the frontline with proper support. The first of our recommended companions for a Paladin is the rogue, Astarion.

Rogues can infiltrate enemy lines and deal critical attacks easily to enemies focusing on your main Paladin. You can also use rogue to divert enemies and leave them open for a powerful hit from your Paladin or other companions.

Paladins also need a Wizard, Gale with them. Gale will stay at the back and use powerful spells to hit enemies. Gale is a glass cannon in himself and using Gale as your wizard allows players to make things easier for themselves as the Paladin and defeat the enemies in difficult-to-reach spots that are a pain to your main fighters.

Lastly, we need a cleric, namely Shadowheart. This is a no-brainer. Clerics have powerful support incantations that can help keep your Paladin’s health topped up and protect your Paladin from enemy attacks. Shadowheart can also use a number of offensive spells, allowing her to take part in the fight directly if she is not supporting.

Best party composition for Wizards in BG3

Players should focus on using powerful one-shot spells, and a variety of elemental spells as a Wizard. Wizard will stay and deal damage as their teammates help boost your wizard.

The first companion we want here is a Barbarian, Karlach. As a barbarian, Karlach can dual-wield weapons and provide ample distraction from you. You will stay safe as you deal damage.

Next, we recommend a Bard for this composition. Since there are no Bard companions, Wyll the Warlock is the closest you can get seeing Wyll’s powerful buffing and debuffing spells, you can buff yourself and your Barbarian, further increasing your damage output and capability to deal with groups of enemies altogether.

Lastly, we bring Halsin or Jaheira, one of the powerful Druids. This might seem an odd option but Druids are practically all-rounders. Druids can offer ranged attack options as well, which we actually prefer in this composition, but the fact that Druids can transform into powerful animals allows them to take part in melee fights if the situation calls for it.

Best healer party composition in Baldur’s Gate 3

A Healer’s main job is to make sure that their party stays alive and topped off. Furthermore, with some diversity, players can also provide multiple support spells and some offensive spells that can further benefit the entire party. Before we progress, it is also notable that this composition can also be used for most support builds, provided that you have the ability to heal.

The first companion we need is someone who can hold the frontline. For this, we bring Lae’zel, the Githyanki Warrior to our party. Lae’Zel is a powerful tank and can handle the frontline petty well if you keep her topped off.

Along with Lae’Zel, we also want a ranged fighter. Minsc will be perfect for this. Minsc is a well-rounded character and an excellent ranged character. Minsc can also convert himself into a beast and provide help as a powerful melee fighter if the need arises. Such a versatile character is needed for this composition.

Lastly, we bring a powerful DPS, Astarion. Astarion can freely move around the battlefield, and when kept safe by your spells, can land multiple critical attacks easily. Astarion can also be a powerful ranged fighter.

Best party composition for Druids in BG3

Druids are versatile characters. They can use ranged attacks, support spells and turn into animals to participate in melee fights. As such, Druids can handle a lot for themselves.

The first companion Druids desperately need is a healer. Shadowheart is the best companion for every Druid. Shadowheart, as a Cleric, has powerful support incantations that can help keep your health topped up and protect you from enemy attacks. Shadowheart can also use a number of offensive spells, allowing her to take part in the fight directly if she is not supporting.

Next, we bring in a tank. Both Lae’zel and Minthara are good candidates. Both companions have high strength and can withstand the punishment that your druid won’t be able to take. This helps you take a breather if you are in a tight spot.

Lastly, we have Wyll. Wyll the Warlock is the closest you can get seeing Wyll’s powerful buffing and debuffing spells, you can buff yourself and your Barbarian, further increasing your damage output and capability to deal with groups of enemies altogether. Wyll can provide some basic heals and ranged support.