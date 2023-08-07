What Are Bonus Actions In Baldur’s Gate 3

Baldur’s Gate 3 is a turn-based action RPG where you and your enemies can make a limited number of actions. You can attack, move, cast a spell, heal, and the like as actions. However, the game lets you perform a number of bonus actions as well. There aren’t full actions but provide additional functionality in combat. You can only make one bonus action per turn, per character.

Newbies to the franchise and to the Dungeons and Dragons gaming system might be confused what’s the difference between action and bonus actions.

Bonus action in Baldur’s Gate 3 explained

Bonus actions are special actions in Baldur’s Gate 3. These are essentially additional actions that you can use in your turn. They range from providing support to your party to performing a special attack to healing.

Various spells, class features, and abilities are performed using bonus actions. An orange triangle appears on your character’s portrait which means you can use bonus action in the given turn.

Here is a list of the bonus actions available in Baldurs Gate 3

BONUS ACTION DESCRIPTIONS JUMP The character performs a jump, Distance varies on their strength DIP Dip your weapon in a surface to coat it to increase the damage SHOVE Stick to the shadows to increase your chances of remaining undetected HIDE Stick to the shadows to increases your chances of remaining undetected POTION Consume a potion as a bonus action

Bonus action can completely change the battle scenario if used right. Some bonus actions are class specific and will only be available related to that class’ functions. Some spells are cast using bonus for example, you may also perform your sub-classes functions as a bonus action. There is always a handy little indicator underneath an action that lets you know which is which. Additionally, actions with red highlights are usually classified as actions whereas bonus actions will have a blue glow to them.