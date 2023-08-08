Baldur’s Gate 3 Hirelings Recruitment Guide

Baldur’s Gate 3 has characters called Hirelings which you can recruit to your party by paying them gold. These hirings have their specific skills and roles. Hirelings can fight alongside you as a vassal but not as a permanent part of your team, as they don’t have their personal stories.

However, you can still talk to them by exchanging dialogues. Indeed having a hireling on your side is a great way to take some burden off during combat. If you don’t know how to get them on your team, then take help from our guide.

How to recruit Hirelings in Baldur’s Gate 3

To recruit a Hireling in BG3, you will need an NPC. The NPC you need for this is Withers. You can find Withers in the Dank Crypt region on the eastern coast. You can get here after you have completed the sequence of Nautiloid.

After getting there, travel north of Dank Crypt and find Withers. After you meet Withers, ask him about recruiting some help, and he will allow you to purchase hirelings from him in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Recruiting each hireling requires 100 gold and a free party slot. You can recruit a maximum of 3 hirelings at once and dismiss them anytime. However, you must pay 100 gold again to recruit them again. When you recruit a hireling, they will come at level 1 and advance as they gain experience with you. Hirelings will allow you to customize your party members fully.

List of all Hirelings in BG3

Baldur’s Gate 3 has 12 hirelings you can recruit from Withers. Here is a list of all Withers hirelings with their respective classes and backgrounds.

