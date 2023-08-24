How To Get Danse Macabre Spell In Baldur’s Gate 3

Danse Macabre is a spell in Baldur’s Gate 3 that allows the caster to have help from the summoned allies. These six gathered allies will fight alongside you and obey all your commands. Not only does Danse Macabre allow you to deal plenty of damage to the enemies, but it also enables you to heal your team members simultaneously.

What does Danse Macabre Do

Danse Macabre is a spell in Baldur’s Gate 3 which allows you to deal more damage to enemies by summoning allies on the battlefield. These allies are Ghouls and come in a set of 6 with the Devour Action ability.

What this does is allow the Danse Macabre caster to deal damage and heal at the same time. For this ability to work, you must first knock down the enemy using any attack you choose.

Getting the Danse Macabre spell in BG3

To get your hands on the Danse Macabre spell in Baldur’s Gate 3, you first need to find the Necromancy of Thay book. After that, you need to read it, and for that, you need to read another book called Tharchiate Codex.

This will allow you to decode the Necromancy of Thay book in Baldur’s Gate 3. The process to get the Danse Macabre in Baldur’s Gate 3 is explained in detail below:

1. Get Necromancy of Thay Book

To get your hands on the Necromancy of Thay Book in BG3, you need to make your way to the region called Whispering Depths. Once there, it would be best to discuss the Balsam Ointment with a Mirror during the questionnaire.

First, you need to tell him your name, followed by the name of the creature called “Foul, Wretched Creature.” Afterward, you must select the following dialogue option: “He used Balsam to Clean a Wound.”

After that, you need to find the key to the room where the Necromancy of Thay Book is located. This can be done by fighting the creature spawned after passing the questionnaire.

This Rusted key will unlock the gate where Necromancy of Thay Book is located in Baldur’s Gate 3.

2. Passing the Necromancy of Thay Book Checks

After getting your hands on Necromancy of Thay Book, you must pass several Wisdom checks to unlock it. This can be initiated by opening and reading the book. After passing all three Wisdom checks, you need to name the party member who will use the Danse Macabre spell.

3. Get Tharchiate Codex

After unlocking the Necromancy of Thay Book, you must get your hands on the Tharchite Codex to decode it. Decoding is necessary as the Danse Macabre spell in BG3 can only be accessed if you read it from the book. For that, you need to decode it first.

Moving on, you can get Tharchiate Codex by traveling to Sorcerous Sundries. After reaching there, you need to get inside the lower level of Raxamith’s Tower. You then need to solve some puzzles and travel to the Elminster Aumar room, where you will find BG3 Tharchiate Codex.

4. Read the Necromancy of Thay Book

After getting all the items mentioned above, you must read the Necromancy of Thay Book and the Danse Macabre spell in BG3 will be added to your hot bar. This will only happen if you have the Tharchiate Codex equipped that you got earlier from Elminster Room.