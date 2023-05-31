All Hebra Shrine Locations In Zelda: TOTK

Hebra is a feezing province of Hyrule which is filled with high mountains and tundra that have chilly climates that are dangerous to traverse through for Link. Of all the shrines in Zelda: TotK, 15 are found in this region, of which 10 are distributed across the mountains and the rest are in the sky.

This article will describe the locations of all the shrines found in the Hebra region so let us get into that.

Where to find Hebra Mountain Shrines in Zelda: TotK

10 of the 15 Hebra Shrines are located in the Hebra Mountains and their locations are described below.

1) Eutoum Shrine

The Eutoum Shrine is located southeast of the Hebra North Crest at the point marked on the map below with the coordinates being x-axis -3509, y-axis 3568, and z-axis 0387 which is northwest of the Goflam’s Secret Hot Spring.

2) Mayaotaki Shrine

Mayaotaki Shrine has a complicated location as it is located at the very center of the North Lomei Labyrinth which can be found by moving west of the North Tabantha Snowfield.

3) Orochium Shrine

Found in the shade of trees, the Orochium Shrine is very easy to locate as it is northwest of the Forgotten Temple and near a stable known as the Snowfield Stable.

4) Oshozan-u Shrine

The Oshozan-u Shrine is located on top of an icy hill west of the North Lomei Labyrinth of Hebra Mountains at the coordinates x-axis -1404, y-axis 3677, and z-axis 0288.

5) Otak Shrine

The Otak Shrine is hidden in a cave of the Hebra Mountains southwest of the Icefall Foothills at the coordinates x-axis -4420, y-axis 3787, and z-axis 0240 but it can only be accessed once you get rid of the ice blocks that are in your way.

6) Rutafu-um Shrine

The Rutafu-um Shrine is hidden in a cave of the Hebra Mountains known as the Hebra Mountains Northwest Cave which is northwest of the Hebra East Summit.

It can also be found by moving southeast from the Hebra Tundra till you reach the coordinates x-axis -2996, y-axis 3102, and z-axis 0515.

7) Sahirow Shrine

The Sahirow Shrine can be found by moving west from the Corvash Peak of the Hebra Mountains till you reach the coordinates x-axis -3354, y-axis 2387, and z-axis 0361, a bit northeast of the Rospro Pass.

8) Sisuran Shrine

The Sisuran Shrine can be found northwest of the Pikida Stonegrove at the coordinates x-axis -2560, y-axis 3353, and z-axis 0425 which can be reached by moving northeast from the North-West Urban Cave of the Hebra Mountains.

9) Tauyosipun Shrine

The Tauyosipun Shrine is located near a mountain at the coordinates x-axis -4535, y-axis 2878, and z-axis 0262 southwest of the Hebra West Summit at the point marked below.

10) Wao-os Shrine

Just like many other Hebra Mountain Shrines, the Wao-os Shrine is also hidden in a cave in this region. You will find the West Lake Totori Cave by moving southwest of the Dronoc’s Pass and at the end of this cave, you will discover the shrine.

Where to find Hebra Sky Shrines in Zelda: TotK

Only five shrines are found in the Hebra Sky which include:

1) Ijo-o Shrine

The Ijo-o Shrine is found at the coordinates x-axis -3862, y-axis 2679, and z-axis 0702 on a sky island above the Hebra region at the south end of the platform.

2) Kahatanaum Shrine

The Kahatanaum Shrine is found on the East Hebra Sky Archipelago which is located at the north end of the Rising Island Chain of the Hebra Sky at the coordinates x-axis -3296, y-axis 3431, and z-axis 1347.

3) Mayaumekis Shrine

Another Shrine in the Rising Island Chain is the Mayaumekis Shrine of the Hebra Sky which is close to the Wind Temple with the shrine coordinates being x-axis -2947, y-axis 3051, and z-axis 0897.

4) Taninoud Shrine

Taninoud Shrine is located on the East Hebra Sky Archipelago at the point marked on the map which can be reached by shooting from the Pikida Stonegrove Skyview Tower.

5) Tenbez Shrine

The Tenbez Shrine is found in the East Hebra Sky at the north end of the North Lomei Castle Top Floor with the coordinates x-axis -0972, y-axis 2525, and z-axis 1011.