Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Silver Rupee Locations

The Silver Rupee in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom equals a Hundred Green Rupees, making it a valuable currency. You can have strong armor, high-damage weapon, and tons of premium stuff using the in-game currency.

However, making money in Zelda TotK is not as easy as it seems. So, in this guide, we have pinpointed all the locations where you can find the Silver Rupees. The currency distribution in Zelda TotK has been done the following way; Green, Blue, Red, Purple, Silver, and Gold (Green= 1, Blue= 5, Red= 20, Purple= 50, Silver= 100, and Gold= 300.

Silver Rupee locations in Zelda TotK

You can get Silver Rupees by completing different side quests in the game and opening chests. The side quests, and chests are available throughout the Hyrule map in Zelda TotK. We have categorized both of them under separate headings.

Side quest to find Silver Rupee in Zelda TotK

A New Signature Food

The first side quest is located East of West Necluda, near Mount Lanayru. The quest is “A New Signature Food.” You can start this quest by completing another side quest, “Team Cece or Team Reede.” Afterward, speak to Reede and start the quest in Zelda TotK.

To complete “A New Signature Food,” you need to give Reede a piece of Hateno Cheese which you can get by completing “A Letter to Koyin.” Completing “A Letter to Koyin” will reward you with a piece of Hateno Cheese.

Give the piece of Hateno Cheese to Reede and receive the Silver Rupee as a reward in Zelda Tears of The Kingdom.

Bring Peace to Eldin

The next side quest is located in the northeastern corner of Hyrule in the Eldin Region, North of the Eldin Chasm. The quest you need to complete is “Bring Peace to Eldin.” You can start this quest by taking to Toren.

To complete this quest, you must defeat all the enemies. After that, you will get Silver Rupee in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom as a reward.

Feathered Fugitives

Similarly, on the southeastern side of Hyrule Field, between West Necluda and Hyrule Field, you can initiate a side quest called “Feathered Fugitives.” You can get this quest by taking to Tali in Zelda TotK.

However, you have to complete another side quest called “Gourmets Gone Missing” to unlock the above-mentioned side quest in Zelda TotK. To complete the side quest, you must find five missing Cuccos in the area and be rewarded with a Silver Rupee.

Horse-Drawn Dreams

The next side quest is located northeast of Hyrule Ridge, near North Hyrule Plain. The quest is known as the “Horse-Drawn Dreams”; you can initiate it by speaking to Zumi. Completing the quest will reward you with a Silver Rupee.

Master of the Vehicle Prototype

Similarly, another side quest is just North of Torin Wetland in Akkala Highlands. You can reach there by launching yourself from the Ulri Mountain Skyview Tower and gliding southeast until you cross a small lake.

The quest you need to complete is “Master the Vehicle Prototype”; you can initiate the quest by talking to Ferinson. To complete the quest, you must complete a race within the time limit. Complete the race and receive the Silver Rupee as the reward in Zelda TotK.

Mattison’s Independence

Further, you can obtain 2x Silver Rupees by completing a side quest in Tarrey Town, Akkala Highlands. The side quest is known as “Mattison’s Independence.” To start the quest, you need to talk to Rhondson and join Mattison’s Gerudo quiz to complete the quest. Completing the quest will reward you with 2x Silver Rupees.

Moon Gazing Gorons

After completing the main quest, “Yunobo of Goron City,” go to Stolock Bridge and talk to the pair of elderly Gorons to initiate “Moon Gazing Gorons.” To complete the quest, you must go to Lake Ferona Cave before midday; located the South of Stolock Bridge, near Lake Ferona, East of Eldin Skyview Tower.

To complete the quest, you must take a picture of the circular light on the ground as it shines on the stone. Completing the quest will grant you a Silver Rupee in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

Wanted: Hinox

What’s more exciting than killing Hinox in Zelda TotK? You can initiate the “Wanted: Hinox” side quest by talking to Gralenss in the Emergency Shelter in the Lookout Landing. To complete the side quest, travel to Trilby Plain northeast of Lookout Landing, near Pico Pond, and kill the Hinox (a one-eyed monster). Completing the quest will reward you with a Silver Rupee.

Chest locations to find Silver Rupees in Zelda TotK

There is a Silver Rupee chest in Satori Mountain Foothill Cave near Usazum Shrine, southwest of Lookout Landing, North of Dalite Forest.

Similarly, near Sibajitak Shrine in Zelda TotK (2401,3280, 0402), in the northeast, there is Silver Rupee Chest buried. Use Ultrahand to get it out and obtain the Silver Rupee. The Exact coordinates of the Chest are (2668, 3460, 0364).

Lastly, there is another Silver Chest near Usazum Shrine. The exact coordinates for the chest are (-2225, -0712, 0119) in Legend of Zelda: Tears of The Kingdom.