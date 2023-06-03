Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom A Letter To Koyin Walkthrough

A Letter to Koyin is a fairly simple side adventure in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. During the quest, you will find Koyin who needs your help retrieving the message in the bottle from the lake. However, since the bottle Is in the middle of the lake, it can be a bit tricky to retrieve.

Luckily, we have prepared this guide to help you figure out how to retrieve the message in the bottle and complete the “A Letter to Koyin” side adventure in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

How to unlock A Letter to Koyin in Zelda: TotK

As you make your way to the Hateno Village, you will find Koyin at the Hateno Pasture standing on the dock near the lake (coordinates: 3614, -2065, 0178).

Talk to her as she explains that the bottle containing the message is dropped in the lake and she needs your help to retrieve it.

This will unlock the “A Letter to Koyin” side adventure in Tears of the Kingdom and you can begin thinking the best ways to take the bottle out of the water.

How to complete A Letter to Koyin in Zelda: TotK

Although there are several ways to complete this side adventure such as creating a raft or combining the trees to create a bridge and retrieve the bottle. We have given the easiest method to acquire the message from the lake and complete the side adventure.

Find the bottle with the message

Start by locating the bottle with the message. You can find it using your Camera at the center of the lake.

Place the trees onto the water

Using your Sword or Axe, chop down any large tree beside the dock where you found Koyin.

Collect the bottle

Using your Ultrahand ability, grab the chopped tree and placed it into the bottle. Use Ultrahand again to lift the tree alongside the bottle attached to its edge and place it on the ground nearby.

Bring the bottle to Koyin

Since you cannot pick the bottle up, use Ultrahand to lift it and place it at the feet of Koyin standing on the dock. Talk to her and wait till she reads what is inside the bottle with the message.

Visit Koyin at her home

After retrieving the bottle, you must visit Koyin at her home which is found next to the dock. Enter the house and talk to Koyin to get rewarded with 1z Hateno Cheese.