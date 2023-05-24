Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Horse-Drawn Dreams Walkthrough

The Horse-Drawn Dreams is another side quest that you can attempt to gain a few rewards, including 100 rupees.

You will encounter a particular NPC who wants you to fix her wagon by finding the wheels and a wild horse for her cart. So you need to move toward the location of the NPC actually to start this quest in Tears of the Kingdom.

How to start Horse-Drawn Dreams in Zelda: TotK

To start the Horse-Drawn Dreams, navigate the North Hyrule Plain region to find the New Serenne Stable in Tears of the Kingdom.

You will encounter Zumi standing next to a broken cart, and her exact coordinates are –1329, 0723, 0085.

Initiate a conversation with this NPC, and your Horse-Drawn Dream quest will start, which is pretty simple to complete.

How to complete Horse-Drawn Dreams in Zelda: TotK

You need to complete a few simple steps to complete this side quest.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Step 1) Fix the Wheels

You need to fix the cart for Zumi by finding the two missing wheels. Luckily, the wheels are present right next to the cart. You just have to look right toward the purple tent. There you will find the wheels next to the table and a bucket.

Use your Ultrahand ability to lift the wheels and change the rotation to fix them on both handles. This will complete your first part, and you can move to the next one.

Step 2) Find a Horse

Head toward the fields on the north after fixing the wheels. You need to reach the marked location and find several wild horses here. You need to mount any and try to approach them in a sneaky manner.

Once you mount the horses, you must tame the wild creature before returning to the Zumi. Return to Zumi and select “All Yours” after starting the conversation. This will complete the Horse-Drawn Dreams quest in Tears of the Kingdom.