Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Team Cece or Team Reede Walkthrough

Team Cece or Team Reede Is one of the many side adventures you will take part in during your journey into the Kingdom of Hyrule. It is a pre-requisite quest for the mayoral election quest which can be found in the Hateno Village.

During the quest, you must help Cece gain the maximum number of votes so she can become the mayor of her Village by providing each person a Hylian shroom.

However, the difficult part about the quest is finding the Reede supporters to bribe into voting for Cece. Below we have shown where you can find these people and complete the Team Cece or Team Reede Side adventure in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

How to unlock Team Cece or Team Reede in Zelda: TotK

Unlocking the Team Cece or Team Reede side adventure is an easy task in Tears of the Kingdom. Simply head over to the Hateno Village and reach the Armor shop (coordinates: 3369, -2149, 0120).

You will encounter a bunch of civilians outside the shop to interact with. After talking to them, head inside the shop and meet Cece.

During your conversation, Reede (the mayor of the village) will barge into the shop to confront Cece. Once their conversation is over, you will receive 8x Hylian Shroom from Cece to give to Reede’s supporters in the village.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

This is how you will start the “Team Cece or Team Reede” side adventure in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

How to complete Team Cece or Team Reede in Zelda: TotK

Since both Reede and Cece have different ideas about running the Village, you must bribe the Villagers with the 8x Hylian Shroom given to you by Cece herself.

Below we have arranged the location for all the Reede Supporters you can distribute the Shroom to.

Tamana

You will find Tamana at the main entrance of the Hateno Village. However, she can only be seen either during the daytime with her chickens or at night time sweeping with her broom.

Leop

Leop can be found near the bulletin board which is just outside Cece’s shop. The important thing to note here is that you can come across Leop mostly during the day.

Medda

Medda is commonly found in the northern part of Hateno Village. You will find him tending his Tomatoes at the farm during the day and night. You can also find him during the nighttime in the southern part of the Village in his crib.

Uma

Uma can be found in both day and night time. During the day, you will find him near the Hateno school at the farm. To find him at night, you must visit the area near Zanmik Shrine leading to Uma’s home.

Worten

To bribe Worten, you can visit the Inn during both day and night to find him outside on the Porch. Additionally, he can also be found at the desk inside the Inn.

Dantz

Dantz is mostly located at the stables in the Hateno Pasture. This is in the northeastern part of the village.

Koyin

Head over to the northeastern part of the Village to find Koyin at the dock near the Hateno Pasture. She can also be found at her home in Hateno Pasture if you have reclaimed the letter in a bottle from the lake.

Tokk

Tokk spends the entire day at the Hateno Village Research Lab. You can find him at the cooking pot near the Hateno Pasture before he makes his way to the Research lab.

However, make sure to visit him during day time as he returns home to sleep during the night.

Once all the mushrooms are distributed among the Reede supporters, head back to the shop and talk to Cece to get rewarded with the Big Hearty Truffle.