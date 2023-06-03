Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Bring Peace To Eldin Walkthrough

The Bring Peace to Eldin is one of the side adventures given to you by Toren in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

This is one of the many “Bring Peace” adventures, which focus on solving problems in different regions of the Hyrule kingdom, mostly by killing monsters.

This particular side adventure is no different. In the Bring Peace to Elden side adventure, you help Torren eliminate some monsters in the Lake Darman Monster Den.

That’s easier said than done though, because you will have to fight off a lot of strong monsters to complete the adventure.

How to start Bring Peace to Eldin in Zelda: TotK

Take note that you will not be able to start the “Bring Peace to Eldin” adventure until you have started Regional Phenomena, a main story quest that is a rather lengthy one in Tears of the Kingdom.

Once you have the prerequisites to start this quest down, you can head over to the campfire located between Lake Darman and Death Caldera at coordinates; 2309, 3072, 0451.

This campfire is located just ahead of the northern boundary of Death Caldera – to the east of Lake Darman. You will find Toren here with his monster-killing group. Speak with him to start the side adventure.

How to complete Bring Peace to Eldin in Zelda: TotK

Toren will tell you that they need to get rid of some monsters before they can resume their search for Princess Zelda. They are going to invade the monsters’ stronghold and need your help to do it. Join up and head out.

After the conversation ends, Toren and his squads start marching toward the cave of monsters. You must follow them to the Lake Darman Monster Den, which is not far up ahead.

Once you head inside the cave, the fight against the monsters will start, so make sure that you are adequately prepared for a fight.

Although the enemies are a lot in number, defeating them shouldn’t be that hard of a task, especially if you keep landing critical hits.

To make it even further easier, you can try targeting Blue Bokoblins before turning your attention to the Black Moblin to level the battlefield. AoE attacks will be highly useful in this situation since they take out a lot of enemies at once.

Once all of the monsters are dead, speak with Toren to get your rewards. You will receive 100 rupees for bringing peace to Eldin in Tears of the Kingdom. Congratulations, you can now move on to Bring Peace to Akkala.