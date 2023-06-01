Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Moon-Gazing Gorons Walkthrough 

Moon-Gazing Gorons is one of those easy quests that you can do in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. There isn’t much to do in it other than take a picture at a particular time of day. To get this side quest you will have to find two particular NPC’s near Goron City.

These will happen to be the Rock brothers. At first, they will be discussing amongst themselves but once you join in on the conversation you will learn that they want to see the moon gaze, but they can’t remember the exact spot. It is now up to you to help them in this endeavor.

If you are interested in knowing how to complete this Moon Gazing side quest, then we have got you covered in this Zelda: TotK guide.

How to start Moon-Gazing Gorons in Zelda: TotK

To start the Moon-Gazing Gorons side quest in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you need to get to the center of Goron City.

It is vital that you first complete the Yunobo of Goron City questline. The precise coordinates for meeting the NPCs are 1668, 2438, 0381.

So once you get there you will be able to interact with Tray and Volcon by eavesdropping on their conversation. These old folks are planning to take a vacation to go somewhere to see the moon gazing, but they have forgotten the way.

During their conversation, Volcon will give you the hint stating that his birthplace was the first place that the full moon shone on the ground.

Moreover, he will also state that Lake Ferona was the last place he saw the Moon Gaze in the Eldin Canyon region in Tears of the Kingdom.

How to complete Moon-Gazing Gorons in Zelda: TotK

In order to complete this side quest you will have to travel to the Northwestern side of Lake Ferona. From there you can enter the Lake Ferona Cave which resides in the Eldin Canyon in Tears of the Kingdom.

Moreover, this cave can also be found on the south side of Goronbi Lake so it shouldn’t be too hard to find.

After entering the cave, you need to go to these coordinates (1930, 1321, 0136). Following them and you will find yourself near the ledge. Now you have to wait for the light to shine on the flat rock down below. Set up a campfire using wood and flint and wait till “Noon”.

Once the wait is over, you will notice a circular light on the rock below. This is the moonlight that you have been waiting for. Take out your camera and snap a picture and save it.

Now go back to Goron City, back to the Rock brothers, and give them the picture that you took. They will be delighted, will thank you, and will give you Silver Rupee (x100) as a reward.