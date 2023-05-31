Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Guidance From Ages Past Walkthrough

“Guidance From Ages Past” is part of the main storyline, Crysis at Hyrule Castle, and a rather long quest to complete in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Take note that you have to complete Secret of the Ring Ruins beforehand.

In Guidance From Ages Past, you will have to solve several puzzles and get a chance to ride a large Construct as well. Below is a complete walkthrough of each objective of the questline in Tears of the Kingdom.

How to complete “Guidance From Ages Past” in Zelda: TotK

So to complete the quest Guidance From Ages Past, you will have to finish the objectives one by one on the Dragonhead Island in Tears of the Kingdom. The precise coordinates for this location are 1363,-3262, 0431.

Follow the Light

The first part of this quest would be to simply pick up the object which happens to be a strange relic and follow the light down the path in Totk. Then you can turn right once you reach the end and proceed towards the large object which turns out to be part of a machine.

Upon reaching it you can use Ultra hand to attach the strange relic to the machine there. Similarly, you will find three fans and a central device on the right side as well.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

You can select two fans each and rotate them vertically then attach them to the machine. Then you can attach the middle piece to complete the machine.

The last piece would be to power that machine so for that you can use the Big Battery from your inventory in Totk. After you have attached that as well you can select the whole machine and then carry it to the stone ramp.

There you can select the option control to operate that machine and hover it in the air avoiding the flying rocks. Subsequent to navigating that machine you will finally reach a large bird statue which will have some drawing on it in Zelda: Totk.

Land the machine there and then detach the relic from the machine. Next, you will have to place the relic on the pedestal, and in doing so it will glow and a shortcut scene will play next.

The bird statue will lift revealing a hidden path and the relic will shoot a light as well. Then you can pick the relic up and follow the light again in Tears of the Kingdom.

Construct Factory

Following the light you will enter Tobio’s Hollow Chasm, so carry on until you reach the giant octagon at the end. There you can place the relic on the small stand, and it will connect automatically.

The octagon platform will start to descend and bring you to the lower level. From there, you can go towards the backside and glide there to reach the Muokuij Lighroot in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

You will spot a green glowing light there that needs to be examined. It will somewhat light the place up so then you can go back to the relic and pick it up.

Follow the straight path and at the end, you will see an incomplete construct. Therefore you can use Link’s ability Ultrahand to attach the relic to the construct in Totk.

Build a Body for Mineru

After you have performed the action of attaching the relic and completing the construct it will speak to you stating its name to be Mineru. It will claim to be the sage of spirit and will instruct you to visit each of the four storehouses.

Your next objective in “Guidance From Ages Past” will be to assemble a piece of the body from each of these storehouses to complete a body that can house the Mineru spirit in Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Reach Right-Leg Depot

You can go right towards the dark side and then use the Brighbloom Seed paired with an arrow to light the way ahead in Tears of the Kingdom. On your left side you will see a Lightroot so make your way towards it.

To reach the Lightroot you can simply use the Brightbloom Seed to light up the path. Then follow the giant skeleton path to reach the Lightroot at the end.

Upon reaching the Lightroot you can use Ascension to go up and then reach the Uisihcoj Lightroot in Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Then you can examine it and while you do that it will dispel the darkness surrounding you and brighten the area. You can examine this on the map as well in Totk.

After that, you can run up to the ledge on the left side, ignore the flying monsters and then jump from the ledge on the right side to reach the lower level in Totk.

From there you will see an entrance below with two green lights on each side.

How to solve the right-leg depot puzzle

So once you glide towards it you will reach the Right-Leg Depot which lies in the West Necluda Depth in Tears of the Kingdom. Inside you can find a green altar if you travel straight ahead.

Interact with it and it will light the giant pillar behind it which will then produce a giant rectangular glowing box. Moreover, the entrance behind you will be locked in Totk.

So using Ultrahand you can move the box to the right side near the pair of motor fans. Then you can place the box there and proceed to slash the fan in order to operate it and move towards the upper level.

After reaching the top side select the box and move it towards the right side along with attaching one of the turbine motors to it as well. You will notice a broken rail up ahead with a backward c-shaped rectangular piece hanging on the left side.

Select that piece, rotate it, and bring it near the rectangular box to attach it. Then you can proceed to select the whole thing and place it on the rail.

Next, you can hit the turbine fan that you connected to it to make it operational and this way the box will start to move on the railing ahead.

Follow the path on your right side and once you reach the end use Ascension to go up. On the top side, you will find the rectangular box that you loaded on the railing.

Select it and carry it to the small platform with the pair of turbines on your right side. Place it there and start the turbine by slashing them to go up.

On the top side, you can simply head right climb the wall and find a chest on the opposite side. This specific chest will contain Zonaite (x3) which you can acquire in Totk.

If you look on the left side you will find a ramp next to a handle. Attach them together using Ultra hand. Then bring it down to the level where you brought the rectangular box. If you look towards your right there you will find some turbines as well.

Load the rectangular box on this machine next to attach it. Then you can follow by attaching one of the turbines on the backside of this box. After that operate this machine by starting the turbine fan to move it in Totk.

Then you can maneuver the machine to go to the lower levels and reach the Construct Factory point in Tears of the Kingdom. Once you land there detach the box and carry it to Mineru Construct.

After placing it near the construct the box will break open automatically revealing a piece of the relic. You can then proceed to select that piece and place it on the lower left corner of the incomplete construct in Legend of Zelda: TotK.

Once you attach the first piece, Mineru will speak stating that you will have to bring the other three parts here as well. This is the end to the first depot puzzle in Guidance From Ages Past in Tears of the Kingdom.

How to solve left-leg depot puzzle

With the first piece attached, you can go right towards the Left-Leg Depot which resides in the Faron Grassland Depths in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Once inside you can head down the stairs to find another green altar ahead.

Examining it, the pillar being it will glow and reveal another rectangular box. Moreover, like before the entrance behind you will be locked whereas the one above you on the upper level will be unlocked in TotK.

So use Ultrahand to select the rectangular box and go left to diagonal the platform with two rocket-shaped machines on each side in Tears of the Kingdom.

Once you hit the rockets they will activate moving the platform up. On the upper level, you will find two rockets lying on the ground on your right.

Using Ultrahand attach one of these behind the rectangular box. Similarly, on the left side you will find a large rotating lever so go to it and interact with it by pushing one of the handles in the clockwise direction.

This way the ramp on the right will tilt downwards at a diagonal angle. So place the rectangular box with the rocket attached on this diagonal ramp using Link’s ability Ultrahand. Then attack the rocket to activate it. Doing so, the rectangular box will fly to the upper level ahead in Totk.

So now you can simply follow to reach the top using Link’s Ascension ability in Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Once above, find the box first, bring it near the ledge, and then go to the small stairs on your right. There you can spot a rocket so proceed to use Ultrahand to attach it to the box next.

Before leaving that place you can follow the larger passage on your right side that will have a five-layered electrical blockage. You can go through that by equipping yourself with Prince Sidon’s ability.

Inside you will find Zonaite (x8) along with a chest on your left. By opening it, you will receive a Large Zonaite in Legend of Zelda: Totk.

Then you can make your way back to the rectangular box that you attached with the missile before and proceed down to the level of Mineru incomplete construct. Like before once you bring the box near it the box will shatter revealing another relic piece.

So place that piece on the lower right side of the construct to solve the second puzzle in Guidance From Ages Past in Tears of the Kingdom

How to solve left-arm depot puzzle

So now you need to get the remaining two pieces to complete the construct. Therefore for the third piece, you can turn back and then go towards the right side to reach the Left arm Depot which is present in the Faron Grassland Depth in Zelda: TotK.

To start the puzzle there you can simply go left to find the green altar there and examine it. Like before, the pillar behind will activate and reveal another rectangular box along with the entrance being blocked as usual in Totk.

On your right side, you will find a circular device that you can operate by slashing it with your weapon. The door next to it will open, so use ultra hand to bring the rectangular box along with you this way in Zelda: Totk.

Inside you will find the passage ahead littered with a lava flow rendering you unable to cross it. Therefore you can use the circular gears on the door on your right. Using Ultrahand you can fit the circular gears on both sides of the rectangular box forming wheels for it in Totk.

After attaching them you can proceed to attach the handle next in the middle of that rectangular box. This way you can operate this newly formed vehicle can across the lava fold ahead easily in Tears of the Kingdom. Reaching the other end you can detach the rectangular box and place it horizontally in the lava pit on your left side in Totk.

Then you can turn back, go to the wall, and use Ascension to reach the upper level. Above you will find a chest that you can unlock to receive the Steering Stick (x5) in Tears of the Kingdom.

After that you can glide down over the short lave path and then use Ultra hand to bring the rectangular box towards that side.

Now you will find a stone door on your right which you can move with ultrahand but here you will also have to use Link’s other ability rewind on it as well. This way you can pass through it with the rectangular box.

On the other side you will observe two giant fans on your right so make your way toward them.

You will find one turbine near each of these fans and the second fan will also have a chest on one of its wings as well. You can detach that chest and unlock it to receive the Zonaite (x3) in Totk.

Then you can attach the motor fan to the rectangular box along with the handle that is also present on the right side. You can use Ultrahand to place this newly constructed vehicle on the ledge next to the water path.

All that is left next is to ride the box by simply attacking the motor. This way you can reach the lower level and make your way toward the Mineru construct. Once the rectangular box is placed near it will disintegrate and reveal another relic piece.

You can proceed with using Ultrahand to fit this on the right side, forming Mineru’s left hand for Guidance From Ages Past in Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

How to solve right-arm depot puzzle

To get the last piece to complete Mineru construct, you can go left through the passage, and at the end use Ascension to reach the top.

Up there you can enter the Right-Arm Depot which can be found in the West Necluda Depth in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

So like always, find the Green Altar in there and examine it. It will reveal the challenge by locking the door behind. Moreover, the pillar behind will activate revealing the last rectangular box.

Use Link’s ability Ultrahand to load the rectangular box on the moving path on the right side. Then you can follow to reach the floor above.

Once above you will find three motors out of which you can attach two of these on the right side of the rectangular box. Then you can use Ultrahand again to place the rectangular box on an electrically slanted pillar on the left side.

Then you can fire an arrow to start the motors attached to the box which in turn will move the rectangular box to the other side in TotK.

You can follow by gliding to the other side. Then you can place the rectangular box in a horizontal position and attach two more motors on its left side.

This way you will form a four-wheeled vehicle so after attaching the handle you can ride it all the way back to the Construct Factory for Guidance From Ages Past in Tears of the Kingdom

After that detach the rectangular box and once it is brought near the construct it will explode like the rest of the boxes you brought earlier in Totk.

Furthermore, it will reveal the last piece of the Mineru Construct so use Ultrahand to fit this relic piece on the left side completing Mineru Construct in Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

After that, a cutscene will ensue with the construct being operational via Mineru spirit. She will state the last task which will involve finding the Mineru’s secret stone in Totk.

Recover Secret Stone (Reach Spirit Temple)

Mineru will mark the location of the secret stone on your map. To recover the spirit stone you can begin by riding the Large construct and making your way to the middle of the octagon site.

From the armory shelves, you can select the Spiked iron ball on your left hand and the Shock Emitter on your right hand.

Then you can proceed to the right side of the Construct Factory in Totk. There you will find another armory with two stone shelves. So from there, you can attach the Fan on the back part of your construct.

Thereon, you can continue moving left until you reach the armory at the Left-Leg Depot in Tears of the Kingdom. So there you can switch the Flame emitter with the Cannon on your right hand. This will enable you to direct ranged shots at your enemies in Totk.

So go right from that place next and after traveling some distance you will reach the Sijotu Lightroot in Zelda: TotK. After examining it you can dispel the darkness in that area. So get back on your construct and along the way you will encounter the enemy by the name of Blue Hinox in Totk.

It is up to you whether you want to fight it or simply evade it and make your way to the armory up ahead in TotK. As you reach that armory Mineru will mention that you are close to the secret stone. So now you can equip the spiked iron ball on both hands and go forth to the location of the spirit stone.

After crossing the rocky terrain you will find your path blocked by some boulders which you can smash using the spiked iron ball in Tears of the Kingdom.

Once you clear the way you can move forward and light the dark path ahead using Brightbloom seeds. Furthermore, you will also see another armory down below.

How to enter Spirit Temple

At the armory, you will see the spirit temple up above on the cliff, and the stairway connecting them is broken midway. So Mineru will mention that the construct can’t get there. To solve this you can fit a Rocket on the back part of the construct in Legend of Zelda: TotK.

Next, you can go up the stairs and once you reach the broken path you can get across by using the rocket attached to the back part. This way you can reach the Spirit Temple with relative ease in Totk.

Inside the Spirit Temple, you will find a small bird statue in the middle of the hexagonal structure. Once you examine it the construct will connect with it using the light and the lift will take you to the lower level in Tears of the Kingdom.

Seized Construct Boss Fight

If you look ahead you will finally spot the spirit stone near the wall. However, when you try to go towards it you will be trapped, and a giant Seized Construct will suddenly appear to fight you in Legend of Zelda: TotK.

So now you will need to defeat this Seized Construct to finally acquire the stone. So you can start by landing some blows using the spiked balls and this will definitely take a chunk of health from the seized construct in Totk.

However during the first phase of this boss fight, you need to be aware of its ranged attacks as the construct will jump to one corner and fire attacks on you. You can dodge these and continue with the spiked ball pounding on the seized construct to damage it further in this boss fight in Tears of the Kingdom.

This vicious construct will also try to attack you by lunging at you so evade it. During the fight, you can also block its physical attacks using your shield and stun this enemy boss by landing 3 consecutive blows.

Furthermore, the Seized Construct will resort to using the Shock emitters to attack you head-on in Totk. So dodge the attack and once he is done you can reply by hitting him with the iron spiked blows to lower his health.

Once the Seized Construct’s health gets to half, it will go into a frenzy and its parts will elongate giving it more arms to attack you as well.

During this second phase, this enemy boss will start levitating using the fans attached behind it making it hard for you to attack it. So take this opportunity to go to the corners to switch the Iron Spiked balls with the new ones.

The Seized Construct will fire shots at you while flying in the air so dodge its incoming attacks and wait for it to land so that you can hit him back in Totk.

Similarly after getting hit the Seized Construct will take to the air again and this time around it will follow up with another attack. This attack will come in the form of a shock emitter attack as it will prepare to lunge viciously at you. So avoid this attack at all costs and get behind him to counterattack him in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Near the end of the fight, the Construct will drop the Zonai device which you can grab. Meanwhile, the enemy boss will continue with the ranged shot attacks and once it lands quickly move to attack the seized construct.

So after a while, you will get the chance to land the final blow against the Seized Construct, and this way you will defeat it in Zelda: TotK.

After that you can get the Spirit Stone and your quest Guidance From the Ages Past will be marked as complete in Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Lastly, you will also earn another heart to add to your health stats as well.