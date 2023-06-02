Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Zonai Charge Locations

Zonai Charge in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is a collectible item that you can use to power Zonai Devices. It works like a battery to power the devices. There are 152 spots on the ground, sky, and depths from where you can obtain the Zonai Charges in Zelda TotK.

But here, we will discuss the most common and easy-to-get spots from where you can get the Zonai Charges in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

Where to farm Zonai Charges in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Out of so many locations, we will tell you ten from where you can easily farm the Zonai Charges in Zelda TotK.

Exchange Ruins

This Zonai Charge is in a chest in the Exchange Ruins north of Hyrule Field Skyview Tower in the Hyrule Region.

Tundra of Pikida Stongrove

To find this Zonai Charge, you must enter the cave west of Pikida Stongrove Skyview Tower in the Tundra of Pikida Stongrove. Here you will find the charge inside a chest in Zelda TotK.

Plains of Sahasra Slope

This Zonai Charge is in a chest in the Plains of Sahasra Slope north of Sahasra Slope Skyview Tower. This location is in the West Necluda Region.

Lonai Labyrinth Island

Five chests containing Zonai Charges are the Lonai Labyrinth Island in the North Akkala Sea Region.

Great Sky Island

There are 22 Zonai Charges scattered around the Great Sky Island in Zelda TotK. This is the most common spot to get many Zonai Charges.

South Eldin Sky Archipelago

You can find 4 Zonai Charges in different spots in the South Eldin Sky Archipelago.

Construct Factory

You can find a Zonai Charge in the Construct Factory in the Depths of Zelda map.

Abandoned Hebra Mine

You will find multiple Zonai Charges in the Abandoned Hebra Mine in the depths of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

Abandoned Kakariko Mine

In the depths, you can find 3 Zonai Charges in the Abandoned Kakariko Mine.

Abandoned Hateno Mine

Three Zonai Charges are available in the Abandoned Hateno Mine in the depths of Zelda Map.

These are some of the best and easiest locations to get the Zonai Charges to run Zonai Devices in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.