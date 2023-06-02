Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Zonai Charge Locations

By Editorial Team

Zonai Charge in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is a collectible item that you can use to power Zonai Devices. It works like a battery to power the devices. There are 152 spots on the ground, sky, and depths from where you can obtain the Zonai Charges in Zelda TotK.

But here, we will discuss the most common and easy-to-get spots from where you can get the Zonai Charges in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

Where to farm Zonai Charges in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Out of so many locations, we will tell you ten from where you can easily farm the Zonai Charges in Zelda TotK.

Exchange Ruins

Exchange Ruins Zonai Charge location in Zelda TotK

This Zonai Charge is in a chest in the Exchange Ruins north of Hyrule Field Skyview Tower in the Hyrule Region.

Tundra of Pikida Stongrove

Tundra of Pikida Stongrove Zonai Charge location in TotK

To find this Zonai Charge, you must enter the cave west of Pikida Stongrove Skyview Tower in the Tundra of Pikida Stongrove. Here you will find the charge inside a chest in Zelda TotK.

Plains of Sahasra Slope

Sahasra Slope Zonai Charge location in Zelda TotK

This Zonai Charge is in a chest in the Plains of Sahasra Slope north of Sahasra Slope Skyview Tower. This location is in the West Necluda Region.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Lonai Labyrinth Island

Lonai Labyrinth Island Zonai Charge location in Zelda TotK

Five chests containing Zonai Charges are the Lonai Labyrinth Island in the North Akkala Sea Region.

Great Sky Island

Great Sky Island Zonai Charges location in Zelda TotK

There are 22 Zonai Charges scattered around the Great Sky Island in Zelda TotK. This is the most common spot to get many Zonai Charges.

South Eldin Sky Archipelago

South Eldin Sky Archipelago Zonai Charges location in TotK

You can find 4 Zonai Charges in different spots in the South Eldin Sky Archipelago.

Construct Factory

Construct Factory Zonai Charges location in Zelda TotK

You can find a Zonai Charge in the Construct Factory in the Depths of Zelda map.

Abandoned Hebra Mine

Abandoned Hebra Mine Zonai Charges location in Zelda TotK

You will find multiple Zonai Charges in the Abandoned Hebra Mine in the depths of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

Abandoned Kakariko Mine

Abandoned Kakariko Mine Zonai Charges location in Zelda TotK

In the depths, you can find 3 Zonai Charges in the Abandoned Kakariko Mine.

Abandoned Hateno Mine

Abandoned Hateno Mine Zonai Charges location in Zelda TotK

Three Zonai Charges are available in the Abandoned Hateno Mine in the depths of Zelda Map.

These are some of the best and easiest locations to get the Zonai Charges to run Zonai Devices in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

Related Topics
About the Author
Editorial Team

SegmentNext Team account where we occasionally publish collaboratively written game guides, features, and thought pieces.