Starfield All That Money Can Buy Walkthrough

All That Money Can Buy is the sixth mission in Starfield’s main campaign. This mission follows the events that take place on Neon while you and Walter cut a deal with a man to obtain a valuable artifact.

Before starting this mission, make sure to reach at least level 5 for smooth progression. To start this quest, visit Neon, a location on Planet Volii Alpha.

How to unlock the “All That Money Can Buy” mission

To unlock “All That Money Can Buy”, you must complete the previous campaign mission called Into the Unknown.

This mission is given to you by Jemison who lives in the Eye, a space station orbiting New Atlantis. This mission itself is quite lengthy, requiring you to travel to multiple planets for different objectives.

How to complete “All That Money Can Buy” in Starfield

After completing “Into the Unknown”, Walter Stroud will offer you to visit Neon as his bodyguard. He needs you there as he wants protection from the crime-infested streets of Neon where he has organized a business deal.

At Neon, you need to visit Stroud-Ecklund HQ where Issa (Walter’s Wife) will brief you on details about the business deal. She will tell you that Walter is planning to obtain an artifact at a meeting at the Astral Lounge.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Ask about the Security in the Astral Lounge

Visit the Astral Lounge, a bar in Neon City. Talk to the bartender there and tell him that you need additional security to prevent people from leaving while the meeting is taking place.

He will ask for 4000 credits but using some persuasion skills you can lower the price to 1000 Credits. After paying him, the security at the bar got your back.

Now you need to make your way to the VIP section in the bar. There you need to hack the control panel for the door of the VIP section.

Obtain the Atrifact

Go back to the office and then follow Walter to the Astra Louge VIP section. There a meeting will take place between Walter and Musgrove. Water will close the deal with Musgrove and obtain the artifact.

However, if you choose to interfere in the Deal following are your options:

Close the Door Remotely to intimidate Musgrove.

Tell him to Stop Bluffing and lower the price.

If you don’t want to interfere, signal the Security that you have an understanding with Musgrove.

Deal with Slayon Aerospace Agents

After obtaining the artifact, you will be stopped by an Agent of the Slayon Aerospace company. They will demand you to hand over the artifact. You can respond in the following way:

Tell the Bar security that you are being harassed.

Persuade the agents by telling them not to die just so they can get a rock back.

Start a firefight with the Agents.

Head to Slayton Aerospace HQ

Back at the the Stroud-Ecklund office, Issa will tell you that Nicolaus Slayton, the boss of Stayton Aerospace has put a bounty on your and Walter’s Heads. Visit Stayton Aerospace HQ and tell the receptionist that Nicolaus Slayton is expecting you.

After you enter the elevator, Stayton will speak to Walter over a speaker. Now you need to reach Nicolaus Stayton’s room either by sneaking out or by killing all the guards.

Once you reach him, tell him to release your ship. He will give you Musgrove and leave his demise in your hands. You can choose to release him.

Leave Neon

After your ship has taken off, you will be pursued by an individual named Emissary who wants the artifact. You are presented with the following options:

Drop the Artifact and let them have it.

Pull some evasive maneuvers to escape.

Fight back by shooting at their ship.

Whichever option you choose, this mission will conclude after this choice.

Starfield – All That Money Can Buy rewards

Many main missions grant both XP and Credits after their completion. However, this mission is unique as only a Decent Chunk of XP is granted as a reward for its completion. After completing this quest, you receive 400 XP as a reward.