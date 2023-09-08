How To Get Rid Of Bounty In Starfield

Starfield explores the nuances of being a good or a bad citizen through its bounty system. This system works similarly to how it works in other games. The more crimes you commit, the higher your bounty will be. In Starfield, the bounty system is levied on a per-faction basis and they will place a bounty on you that you will need to get rid of.

When you have a bounty on your head, members of that faction will attack you any chance they get. Additionally, they will also be extremely aggressive towards you and you may not be able to access certain vendors and quests.

Ways to Get Rid of Bounty in Starfield

There are several ways in which you can get rid of bounties in Starfield. These methods include simply dying, serving jail time, paying off your bounty, and then finally paying off guards.

Get Yourself Killed

The easiest way to get rid of bounty in Starfield is to simply die. When you come in contact with an aggressive faction member, instead of fighting back, simply let them kill you. After they kill you and you respawn, your bounty will be removed.

It is important to note, however, that this method does impose the penalties you would receive from other deaths including the loss of valuable resources.

Pay off your Bounty

Another way to get rid of a bounty in Starfield is by paying off your bounty. The self-service bounty kiosks can be found all over the different planets. These stations list all the bounties you currently have and which factions have imposed them on you. This includes the fee you need to pay.

Once you find the bounty you want to pay off simply select the option to pay it off and you are golden.

Serve Jail Time

You can also pay off your bounty by serving jail time. When you come into contact with guards or aggressive faction members, do not fight with them. Instead, let them take you to jail. The length of your jail sentence depends on the price of your bounty.

The higher your bounty, the longer your jail sentence. If you do not feel like losing your credits, this is a great option to pay off your bounty.

Pay off Guards

In some cases, you can even pay off your bounty to the guards. Do keep in mind that this does not require negotiation skills but can only be done in Neon City. If you are able to successfully bribe a guard, they will take away any stolen items or contraband. They will escort you to their offices where the game automatically does the diligence. The bounty will be removed, but you will also lose the stolen items.