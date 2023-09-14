How To Get Digipicks In Starfield

While progressing through the storyline of Starfield, you will find many locks that need to be lockpicked with Digipicks. These locks need to be picked up to solve the puzzle. Having more than one Digipick in your inventory will increase your odds of lockpicking, as not every Digipick will fit the lock.

You need to try multiple Digipicks before you get successful in Lockpicking. To make your life easier, you can get a “Security Skill,” which will allow you to find out when you have put the right Digipicks in your lock. This will happen in the form of a Blue ring on the outer side of the lock.

How to get more Digipicks in Starfield

There are several ways that you can use to get more Digipicks, and all of them are mentioned below:

Purchase Digipicks from vendors

Digipicks can easily be purchased from one of the many vendors in different locations across the United Colonies. If you are in the early phases of the game, you can find Digipicks from a vendor in the “New Atlantis Spaceport.”

Once there, you will find a vendor in Starfield named “Jemison Merchantile.” It would be best if you then initiated the dialogue with the vendor, where they will show their inventory in the menu. You can find Digipicks inside the “Misc” tab from this menu.

Upon finding Digipicks, you can buy it using only “35 Credits”. Here, don’t fear yourself from buying too many Digipicks as they don’t weigh much in the inventory. Their weight is so negligible that you won’t notice them in your inventory.

Pickpocket Digipicks

If you run short on Credits in Starfield, you can still get Digipicks by Pickpocketing people. As lucrative as Pickpocketing looks, this will put you at an additional risk of getting jail time. This, however, will only happen if you get unsuccessful in pickpocketing the vendor.

When that happens, you will first get your name written on the Bounty, which you can remove easily by paying the fine. You must go to jail if you don’t pay the fine.

If you have decided to pickpocket people, you must first unlock “Theft Skill.” Another pro tip is that you can increase your odds of success by ranking up the Theft skill.

Once everything is set, you can get out on your pickpocketing expedition. It would be best to look for your target in the crowd. Pick a well-developed city, such as New Atlantis, where you will be able to find a lot of targets in Starfield.

To save your time, you can save your game progress before you pickpocket targets. You then just need to walk close to the target in a stealthy way and will be able to pickpocket them.

Upon doing so, you will first find the list of the items the person holds in their inventory. If you find Digipicks inside, you can just pickpocket them. If not, you can release them. Releasing them without taking anything from their list is not a crime in Starfield.

Get Digipicks from loot sources

The third way to get Digipicks in Starfield is by collecting them from various loot sources. All of these sources are listed below:

“Corpses”

“Containers”

“Lockers”

“Out in the open”

You will find Digipicks primarily out in the open instead of being hidden. These places can be on top of the table or inside the safe.

Opening the safe can be a hassle for some players, so look for other places in the room. There is a high possibility that you will find one or two Digipicks lying out in the open, like a desk or a couch.

To quickly identify Digipicks, you must ensure what it looks like. These small cylinders in Starfield with black overall exteriors can easily be missed when looking for them in the dark.

While searching for Digipicks in the room, you also need to examine dead bodies and metal containers as they contain them. You will also find other loot items from them, such as weapons and armor.

Three different types of Digipicks are usually found in the open. Starting with the one that has “White Writings” on top. These are safe to pick and have no further consequences.

On the other hand, Digipicks with “Red” and “Yellow” writings are not safe to pick; therefore, you need to avoid them. This is because the first is considered stolen, and the second is contraband.

How to farm unlimited Digipicks in Starfield

In Starfield, there is one method that you can use to farm Digipicks. This method involves resetting the inventories of the vendors. Usually, there is a limit to how much you can buy Digipicks from a vendor, depending on their stock.

Once that supply is exhausted, you will not buy any more Digipicks from them unless you reset them. For that, you need to wait 48 hours, keeping in mind the timezone of the planet that you are currently in.

You can easily pass the time by sleeping on your ship, which also comes with the added advantage of an XP boost for the next day. Once you have passed the time, you can return to the vendor and buy all the restocked Digipicks.

You can repeat the process mentioned above repeatedly to get the infinite supply of digipicks, granted you have enough credits.