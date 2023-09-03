Starfield Into The Unknown Walkthrough

Into the Unknown is the fifth main campaign mission in Starfield. In this quest, you are tasked to find two artifacts located on two randomly selected planets. Doing so will grant you a superpower.

You also must make an important story choice in this quest. The recommended level for completing this quest is Level 10. Visit the Alpha Centauri system to start this quest.

How to unlock the “Into the Unknown” mission

“Into the Unknown” is going to be added to your mission log after completing The Old Neighborhood mission in Starfield. You need to speak with Jemison in The Eye space station which orbits New Atlantis in the Alpha Centauri System.

How to complete Into the Unknown in Starfield

After starting the mission, visit the Eye space station by docking. There you need to talk with Vladimir who will direct you to two plants where you can find more artifacts. Both of these planets are selected randomly. Hence, the planets you are assigned might differ in each playthrough.

Visit and investigate the first planet

A dungeon can be found nearby after you land on the first designated planet. The exact layout of this dungeon is also randomly generated. You can go through the entire dungeon relatively quickly as there are no enemies.

At the end, you will find a deposit of caelumite. You need to mine it using your laser cutter. Doing so will trigger a cutscene where you will experience a hallucination.

Visit and investigate the second planet

On the second planet, the waypoint will lead you to a cave. As you enter the cave, you can see Andreja killing an enemy. After talking, they will agree to accompany you in your quest to find the artifact.

This is good news as you will be engaged in a lot of gunfights proceeding with this conversation. Make sure to bring a rifle while stocking up on ammo as the enemies here are quite difficult to kill with pistols and melee weapons.

At the end of the cave, you will find the artifact. You need to extract it similarly to the first artifact.

Talk to Matteo after finding the Artifacts

Now you need to return to New Atlantis and talk to Matteo about both Artifacts in your inventory. After an argument, you will be presented with two options. You can either support “your dreams” or support “Science”.

Both options have different implications for the story. Siding with science will improve your relationship with the Constellation members. If you side with your dreams, Matteo will respect you more.

Visit Procyon III

Now you need to Talk to Vladimir who is located in the Eye. He will direct you to Procyon III, a planet that contains an anomaly. Land on the designated point and scan the area with your scanner. Follow the distortions that you see.

Investigate the Anomaly

After walking for a while a waypoint will appear. This waypoint will take you to a location known as Temple Eta. Enter the temple using either of its two doors. Inside you will find a puzzle and a bunch of floating rings.

Solving the puzzle will trigger a cutscene, giving you “Anti-Gravity Field” power. This power allows you to make your enemies immobile by floating them in the air.

Return to Vladimir

Tell Vladimir about your newly found powers. He will ask you to demonstrate your powers. You can oblige him by lifting an object. This will conclude the mission.

Starfield – Into the Unknown mission rewards

Completing this mission grants the following rewards: