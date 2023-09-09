Starfield XP Farming And Leveling Tips

Leveling up the skill tree requires a massive amount of XP to invest in Starfield. You need to do several activities to earn XP and level up. However, doing so in an organic manner requires a lot of time, so you need to speed up the process by knowing the right Starfield XP farming methods.

Fastest ways to Level up in Starfield

In Starfield, you can use the methods to level up quickly and earn maximum XP. These will include visiting planets, sleeping, marrying companions, etc.

By visiting New Planets

In Starfield, the best and easiest way to earn XP is by visiting different planets in the United Colonies. Doing so will allow you to gather massive XP as each planet has different places, “POE” and “Fauna” that you can collect.

You will gather XP along the way as you progress through the planet by doing several missions and explorations. Over time, as your XP for a planet increases, you can do more damage to the enemies.

Doing Mission

After visiting any planet in Starfield, completing missions will be vital in racking up XP. You can choose a variety of tasks in Starfield, such as “companion quests, side quests, and faction quests.”

By Sleeping

You might think that Sleeping only helps with healing, but it can be used to gain XP and level up in Starfield. Once your companion sleeps a whole night, it will gain a status called “Well Rested.” With the help of this status, you will increase your chances of earning XP for the next day by 10%.

Marrying a Companion

Starfield allows players to marry any of the companions that they like in the game. If you successfully marry a companion in Starfield, you will get a status called “Emotional Security.” Using this status will increase your chances of earning XP for the next day by 15%.

Eat Certain Food Items

Certain foods in Starfield will give you a temporary boost in XP. You can use these Food items before doing XP-gaining activities such as a mission. Doing so will help you earn more XP from the same activity.

Shepherd’s Pie: “Give you a +2% XP boost for 60 minutes.”

“Give you a +2% XP boost for 60 minutes.” Alien Tea: “Gives you a +2% XP boost for 15 minutes.”

“Gives you a +2% XP boost for 15 minutes.” Grandma’s Meatloaf: “Gives you a +2% XP boost for 120 minutes.”

To get these foods in Starfield, combine all ingredients inside the “Cooking Station.”

Best early game XP Farming Method

To farm the maximum number of XP in Starfield, you can utilize the tips which are mentioned below:

Killing enemies will give you a set amount of XP. If you set your game difficulty to “ Very Easy ,” you can kill more enemies simultaneously, ultimately giving you more XP.

,” you can kill more enemies simultaneously, ultimately giving you more XP. As mentioned above, once you sleep, you can get an XP bonus on top of your normal earnings.

Similarly, eating certain foods will also give you an XP bonus on top of your normal earnings.

Farming Fauna is another way you can get XP quickly. You first need to find a planet with High Fauna stats, such as “ Serpentis IV .” Afterward, you can head inside the forest to farm as much Fauna as you wish.

.” Afterward, you can head inside the forest to farm as much Fauna as you wish. You can use the Rock Cutter to farm the maximum amount of Fauna using limited resources. Doing so will also save you a lot of time.

Console command to farm Infinite XP in Starfield

Another way that you can utilize to get Infinite XP in Starfield is by using the PC Console Commands. These commands are also known as Cheats in simple words. To do so, you first need to bring up the console on the Starfield. You need to press the “~” key on your keyboard.

Doing so, you will find yourself inside the Command Console. Once there, you must type “player.setlevel 100” for the cheat. You will then be able to reach the player level 100 on Starfield in just seconds. If you want to go to a higher level, you can type whatever level at the end of the command, and it will work.