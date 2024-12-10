How To Get Adula’s Moonblade Sorcery In Elden Ring

Carian sorcery bestowed upon the devourers of magicians by Ranni, Adula’s Moonblade is used by the dragon Adula to protect its master in the Elden Ring. This intelligence sorcery summons a massive blade that both freezes and slices the enemies upon contact.

Obtaining Adula’s Moonblade Sorcery is a massive task in Elden Ring. In this guide, we will tell you how to complete this herculean task and craft a build that can instantly annihilate your enemies.

Adula’s Moonblade Sorcery Location

Adula’s Moonblade Sorcery in Elen Ring can only be obtained after defeating the Glintstone Dragon Adula. However, this is easier said than done, as you must complete Ranni’s Questline to complete this task.

The first encounter with Adula takes place in the Three Sisters area in northwest Liurnia. This area is behind Caria Manor, and you must defeat the Royal Knight Loretta to reach it.

Glintstone Dragon Adula is protecting Raani’s Rise and this encounter is easier of the two. He has only 4500 HP at this point, and once you take down half of its HP, he will fly away.

Start Ranni’s Quest and follow the steps outlined below.

Once you reach the Cathedral of Manus Celes, Glintstone Dragon Adula will appear again. It will have 12,000 HP, and its attacks will be more vicious. We recommend fighting Adula on Torrent’s back.

Once you kill Adula, it will drop 3x Dragon Hearts (which can be used to purchase Draconic Sorceries) and Adula’s Moonblade Sorcery.

Adula’s Moonblade Sorcery Stats and Requirements

Adula’s Moonblade is an intelligence-based spell that requires a Staff and 32 Intelligence to cast. It also requires 22 FP and 22 Stamina per cast.

This spell summons a large magical sword that inflicts Frostbite upon enemies. You can cast this spell repeatedly until your stamina, FP, or both runs out.

Adula’s Moonblade also throws a freezing projectile which causes additional Poise damage to the enemies. You can’t charge this sorcery; however, you can use it on the horse’s back.

When used with Carian Glintstone Staff, this spell deals 15% more damage. It also stacks with Snow Witch Hat (+10%).

Adula’s Moonblade is almost identical to the Carian Greatsword and can be used alongside it.

Adula’s Moonblade Best Build

As this is an Intelligence build, we will be using the following stats.

Vigor : 45

: 45 Mind : 20

: 20 Intelligence: 80

We will use the fully upgraded Carian Glintstone Staff for the best damage output. Our main sorcery for this build will be Adula’s Moonblade.

Use the following Talismans.

Primal Glintstone Blade

Graven-Mass Talisman

Graven-School Talisman

Magic Scorpion Charm

All these talismans increase the potency of magic spells by a huge margin. Mix the following crystal tears in the Flask of the Wondrous Physick.

Magic-Shrouding Cracked Tear

Cerulean Hidden Tear

Snow Witch Hat for the headgear. This is the ultimate Frost Sorcery build that can annihilate any enemy in PvP or PvE.