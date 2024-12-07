How To Get The Magic-Shrouding Cracked Tear In Elden Ring

Formed from the bounty of the Erdtree over the ages, Magic-Shrouding Cracked Tear in Elden Ring boosts the magic attacks of its user. This crystal tear is a must-have for the Sorcerer builds in the game.

In this game, we will teach you how to find the Magic-Shrouding Cracked Tear and how you can utilize it to its full potential.

Magic-Shrouding Cracked Tear Location

Magic-Shrouding Cracked Tear can be obtained by killing the Erdtree Avatar boss in northeast Liurnia.

This mini-boss can be found near the minor Erdtree south of the Frenzied Flame Village.

You can reach this area by going east from the Academy of Raya Lucaria and making your way up from the Church of Vows. Luckily, the location is marked on the map and can easily be reached without any hindrance.

Erdtree Avatar is a mid-tier boss in Elden Ring. Its movements are similar to the Asylum Demon from Dark Souls 1. All you need to do is keep your distance and attack whenever an opening occurs.

Look out for the magic attacks by the Erdtree Avatar, as they do a lot of damage even if you block them. Once the Erdtree Avatar is defeated, he will drop the Magic-Shrouding Cracked Tear that you will obtain automatically.

Magic-Shrouding Cracked Tear Stats and Uses

Magic-Shrouding Cracked Tear increases the attack power of your magic spells by 20% for the next 3 minutes (12.5% in PvP).

FYI You can only use it by mixing it in the Flask of the Wondrous Physick (once per rest at any Site of Grace).

You can also stack it with Magic Scorpion Charm (increases magic attack by 12%) and Terra Magica Sorcery (22.5%). This will allow you to gain a 55% increase in your magic attack with these three items for a limited duration.

Magic-Shrouding Cracked Tear is a must-have for Sorcery builds in the Elden Ring. It especially works wonders with the Glintstone Sorceries when used with specific items.