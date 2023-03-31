How To Get Carian Glintstone Staff In Elden Ring

The Carian Glintstone Staff might be what you need if you are going with a pure sorcery build in Elden Ring.

This is another hybrid staff that scales with both strength and intelligence attributes. Unlike most of the other staffs in this category, you can only use the Carian Glintstone Staff if you are investing all of your points in intelligence.

Hence, why the Carian Glintstone Staff is often called the perfect companion for mages and sorcerers in Elden Ring.

Carian Glintstone Staff location in Elden Ring

To get the Carian Glintstone Staff, you must move toward the eastern region of the Liurnia Lakes to find the Carian Study Hall. If you have completed Ranni’s questline, this place will be familiar.

How to get the Carian Glintstone Staff in Elden Ring

The Carian Study Hall is the one that joins you with the Divine Tower of Liurnia after you invert the place using the item obtained from Ranni’s quest. However, if you have already turned Carian Study Hall upside down for the quest, you must destroy the statue to return it to its original position.

After turning the Hall to its normal state, you need to move toward the back of the area to locate an elevator. Use the elevator to reach the second floor and make your way to the stairs on the left side.

You will now enter an area full of smaller enemies headed by a mage. Defeat them and then get the Carian Glintstone Staff from a corpse at the top-most level of the Carian Study Hall.

Carian Glintstone Staff upgrades and stats

The skill cost for this weapon is 0 FP but you require certain attributes to equip Carian Glintstone Staff in Elden Ring.

Intelligence 24

Dexterity 8

Strength 6

The Carian Glintstone Staff basic stats show that you can only deal up to 25 physical damage per strike while having a sorcery scaling between 123-176. Additionally, you get minimal damage negation due to this staff in Elden Ring.

You can improve the damage out for Carian Glintstone Staff by scaling up your Intelligence and Strength attributes in Elden Ring.

The scaling will upgrade your stats, and each strike will deal 43 physical damage and have sorcery scaling between 171-329. These upgrades are very crucial for sorcerers and mages in Elden Ring.

After utilizing the Smithing Stones for the upgrades for Carian Glintstone Staff, you can enjoy a 15 percent boost in the damage output of some sword sorceries, including Carian Piercer, Adula’s Moonblade, and Carian Greatsword.

Is Carian Glintstone Staff better than Meteorite Staff?

Carian Glintstone Staff easily outperforms the Meteorite Staff when it comes to using the Carian Sword Sorceries. However, to reach that particular level of output, you must at least get an +10 upgrade on Carian staff and have around 30 Intelligence in Elden Ring.