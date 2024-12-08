How To Get The Primal Glintstone Blade In Elden Ring

A glintstone stained with the blood of primal sorcerers, the Primal Glintstone Blade reduces the FP required for the spells at the cost of the caster’s HP in Elden Ring. While the debuff to the health sounds significant, the advantage you get in the form of more spells offsets it effectively.

Acquiring the Primal Glintstone Blade is rather difficult and tricky. Let us help you find it by starting another unique side quest in Elden Ring.

Primal Glintstone Blade Location

Primal Glintstone Blade talisman can be obtained by solving a puzzle in Stargazer Ruins on the Mountaintop of the Giants. However, you can’t enter the ruins as you will need the Spirit Jellyfish ash of war.

To obtain this ash of war, go to the Stormhill Shack in northern Liurnia, west of Stormveil Castle. Talk to Roderika inside the shack and exhaust her dialogues. Upon doing so, she will hand over the Spirit Jellyfish ashes to you.

Return to the Stargazer Ruins on the Mountaintop of the Giants, south of Castle Sol. Once you reach the center of the ruins, you will notice another Jellyfish standing there in front of the cellar with the locked entrance.

Summon the Jellyfish spirit, and this will trigger a cutscene. The path to the cellar of the Stargazer Ruins will open. Go inside and open the treasure chest to obtain the Primal Glintstone Blade in Elden Ring.

Primal Glintstone Blade Stats and Uses

Primal Glintstone Blade talisman reduces your FP cost by 25% for every spell. However, there is a cost. It will reduce your total HP by 15%, which can be offset by using the Crimson Seed Talisman.

Primal glintstone Blade talisman can be sold for 2000 Runes to any merchant in the game. This talisman is a dream come true for the Sorcerer builds, as it allows you to cast more spells with the same FP.