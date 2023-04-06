How To Get Overpowered Fast In Elden Ring

Elden Ring consists of several enemies and bosses to encounter, many of whom pose a significant challenge. Some can easily ambush you and kill you with a single shot. In these cases, having the right set of weapons is a necessary move as it assists when battling against these foes.

Luckily, there are certain ways to get a power spike early in Elden Ring. In this guide, we will be discussing how to become OP in Elden Ring early and will provide the best-overpowered build which you can use to slay anything the game throws at you.

How to get OP fast and early in Elden Ring

When traveling through different parts of the map, you are bound to find some tough competition. For this, you must be prepared with the best set of equipment to take on the challenge. Below are the best ways to become OP in Elden Ring.

Collect useful items

Acquiring useful items is one of the most recommended objectives you complete when it comes to reaching an overpowered status in Elden Ring.

With each item adding a buff to your overall stats, you must venture into different areas on the map collect them and achieve your goal of becoming OP.

As you explore different parts of the map, you will come across different enemies with different types of strengths. Acquiring useful items such as the Fire Gease for example will allow you to reach an OP state early on in Elden Ring.

Some of the most useful items which you can use are listed below:

Fire Grease Recipe

Ash of War: Determination

Flask of Wondrous Physick

Eastern Limgrave map

Spiked Cracked Tear

Blood Items

Fire Greece is a consumable that is used to inflict fire damage with your attacks and lasts for 60 seconds. It is a craftable item and requires a recipe to craft. Visit the Gate front Ruin to receive a mount which you can use to head east to an encampment to find the Armorer’s Cookbook. Use this cookbook to craft Fire Grease.

Ash of War: Determination provides you with different affinities and provides additional buffs to your attacks. It can be found by killing a beetle on the bridge, found east along the path of the Gate front ruin.

Flask of Wondrous Physick is a health potion that allows you to heal each time you rest at a Lost Grace. You can get the Flask of Wondrous Physick at the Third Church of Marika.

Head south along the path of the Third Church of Mariks to come across a guide that helps you unlock the Entire map for the Eastern Limgrave. Having the map unlocked opens opportunities for you to explore and find other useful items.

Use the map to find a minor Erdtree and acquire the Spiked Cracked Tear. This tear can be mixed with Flask of Wondrous Physick and increase its overall effects such as stamina regeneration and damage done via charged attacks.

Blood Items such as Blood Rose, Blood Grease, and Ash of War: Bloody Slash are three of the most useful items on this list. The Blood Rose is an item that will respawn each time to rest at a grace. It can be used to craft Blood Greece, which is used for inflicting blood damage.

The Bloody Slash Ash of War is arguably the best early-game skill to acquire. This skill is sued for one-shot killing smaller enemies while causing severe damage to massive bosses. Each Blood item can be found at Fort Haight.

Collect sacred tears and golden seeds

Sacred Tears are consumable items that enhance the overall healing of flasks. Golden Seeds on the other hand provide additional flasks to the player.

In order to become OP early on in Elden Ring, you need to get these items because doing so will help you increase your maximum health and FP.

As for the Golden Seeds, they increase the number of Sacred Flasks you can use. Meaning, the more Sacred Flasks you use, the more HP you can restore, thus making you overpowered against some tough early-game bosses.

Gather smithing stones

You need to keep upgrading your weapons to increase their damage and enhance their abilities in Elden Ring. For that purpose, you are going to need smithing stones.

These stones are found scattered around the Limgrave Tunnel and the Morne Tunnel. Simply head into the locations to find these stones for each weapon tier in your inventory.

Cast dragon spells

Dragon Incantations are one of the most powerful spells you can cast. These spells are known to deal with various status effects, causing enough damage to higher-level enemies.

Dragon spells such as the Rotten Breath are one of the most OP spells to cast as they are used to any opponent that you encounter, making it the best Dragon spell in Elden Ring to make you an overpowered sorcerer in Elden Ring.

Each spell can be bought at the Church of Dragon Communion (Limgrave), and the Cathedral of Dragon Communion (Caelid).

Use the Sword of Night and Flame

Despite its stats being reduced by the developer, this sword still is arguably one of the best weapons you can acquire early in Elden Ring.

The Sword of Night and Flame is best used against the likes of higher-level bosses which makes it a highly requested and OP weapon to acquire in Elden Ring.

You can collect this weapon from the Liurnia of The Lakes. Head over to the Cario Manor and grab the weapon behind a fountain in the courtyard area.

Use Kite Shield to block damage

Kite Shield is one of the medium shields in Elden Ring. Although it is slightly heavier than Small Shields, it possesses one of the best stats imaginable. With the ability to block 100% Physical Damage, it is one of the most OP shields to equip in both early and late game.

Using this shield, you can block any physical attack caused by any level of enemy you face. This includes boss encounters as well. You can purchase this shield for 1000 Runes from the Nomadic merchant found at Liurnia of the Lakes.

Best Overpowered build you can get early in Elden Ring

When facing dangerous opponents, you must be equipped with a set of overpowered weapons and equipment to last longer in a battle.

Below we have arranged the best OP build you can get early in Elden Ring.