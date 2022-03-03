Elden Ring is already a masterpiece with huge open space and an assortment of classic weapons. One of these weapons is the Reduvia Dagger, an early game dagger. This guide will explain how to get Reduvia Dagger in Elden Ring.

Where to Find Reduvia Dagger in Elden Ring

Reduvia Dagger, carried by servants of Lord of Blood, is a blood-coated weapon. The specific curved shape of the dagger makes it a very useful weapon for stabbing.

To find Reduvia Dagger, head to Murkwater Cave in Limgrave. There’s no need to worry about finding the cave by yourself because we’ve got you covered. Below is the spot on the map where the cave is located.

You’ll need Torrent to travel such a wide landscape. When you’ve reached the cave, you will be blocked by a mist wall at the entrance and encounter Bloody Finger Nerijus.

Now, defeating Nerijus may be difficult for you, especially if you attempt to get this dagger early on. So here’s how to tackle Bloody Finger Nerijus.

How to Defeat Bloody Finger Nerijus in Elden Ring

During the early moments of the fight, you need to be careful. First, make sure that you don’t give him the opportunity of bombarding projectile fire on you. The fire is lethal and can cause bleed if bombarded three times.

To avoid fire, you need to stay close to Nerijus and fight a close encounter. If you give him some room, he’ll surely make use of his fire and can destroy your HP.

After a few seconds, Bloody Finger Hunter Yura will join Fray and assist you. Yura being on your side is a huge advantage, and you can easily dodge and will be able to kill Nerijus.

Once, Nerijus is dead, you will get Reduvia Dagger and can utilize it during the battles. However, you can use its blood projectiles, and its normal hit will also cause bleed buildup.

This is a rare item and cannot be jinxed with magic and items. It can be upgraded using Somber Smithing Stones and not the regular variants

Reduvia Dagger Stats

The dagger can blow damage swiftly and has a handsome range to carry a non-stab attack. Here are the stats for the Reduvia Dagger:

Attack Type: Slash/Pierce

Weight: 1.5 Kg

Damage: Cause bleed buildup