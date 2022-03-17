In Elden Ring, if you want to farm more Runes than usual, you need to get the Golden Scarab Talisman, which permanently increases the chances of getting 20% more runes. This guide will teach you how to get the Golden Scarab Talisman in Elden Ring.

How to Get Golden Scarab Talisman in Elden Ring

Getting the Golden Scarab is essential at the start of the game, so you get to farm more Runes. Runes are the main currency of the game and are required everywhere.

The Golden Scarab Talisman is located in a dangerous cave with many monsters and two bosses.

To find the Golden Scarab talisman, you need to head towards the region of Caelid and look for the Abandoned Cave. We have marked the location of the Abandoned Cave below:

When you reach the location, you will find the mountain and a cliff beside it. Reach to the end of the cliff, and you will find a platform down below that you can jump on. Go to the platform, and you will see the entrance to the cave.

Before going any further, make sure you have armor equipped that provides high immunity. The cave is filled with the Scarlet Rot, which takes away your health over time.

You can also buy Preserving Boluses from the merchant just to the east of Astray from Caelid Highway North location on the map. The Preserving Boluses remove the Scarlet Rot poison effect.

Abandoned Cave Walkthrough

Go inside and rest at the Site of Grace. Go further, and you will see an area down below. The area will be filled with the Scarlet Rot poison and explosions of the poison.

When the poison is about to explode, run and jump to the path on the left and go straight towards the statue.

Then, wait for the Scarlet Rot meter to deplete and make your way towards the path to the statue’s left.

Go towards the end of the path, and you will find another area below. Wait for the explosions to happen and go towards where the enemy is. Then, go past the enemies and keep going straight. You don’t need to fight with any enemy.

Once in the open area, you will find two mages at the top. Go towards them from the right and get past them. Follow the path and at the end of it is where the boss fight takes place.

You will find the Cleanrot Knight boss at the end of the Abandoned Cave. Once you have defeated the boss, you will get the Golden Scarab Talisman.