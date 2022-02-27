Elden Ring Smithing Stones Locations Guide

To help you find Smithing Stones early on in the game, we have prepared this guide where we will walk you through all the Elden Ring Smithing Stone Locations.

What Are Smithing Stones Used For?

Smithing Stones are one of the most important items in the game. These consumables are needed to upgrade your weapons in Elden Ring.

Though they are not a particularly rare item to find, Smithing Stones are hidden quite well around the world of Elden Ring. You’ll find them naturally as you play through the game, but if you know the best locations to find them beforehand, you will be able to upgrade your weapons much earlier.

If you find a bunch of Smithing Stones early on, you’ll be able to quickly upgrade your weapons using a Smithing Table in the Church of Elleh. This will allow you to have a much easier time beating the early-game mobs and bosses.

Elden Ring Smithing Stone Locations

So to help you out with finding Smithing Stones, below we’ve listed down the best locations to find Smithing Stones early on in Elden Ring.

Limgrave Tunnels

The western portion of the Limgrave region has all kinds of dungeons, caves, and secret areas that can be looted for valuable treasures, including Smithing Stones.

However, the best area in Limgrave to obtain Smithing Stones has to be the Limgrave Tunnels.

The good thing about this area is that it’s very close to the location where you start the game. It is located to the south of the Gatefront Ruins.

If you fought the optional boss Agheel, head to the northwest from its location and keep heading that way until the cliffs narrow down. Once you reach this point, look below you, and you’ll see the entry point to the Limgrave Tunnels.

Limgrave Tunnels itself is a dungeon that hosts a boss, the Stonedigger Troll, at the bottom.

However, you don’t need to fight the boss at all to obtain Smithing Stones from this area. All you need to do is look for gold rocks in the wall.

Once you find them, interact with them to get yourself some Smithing Stones. Then, defeat all enemies in your way, and make sure to find every single one of the Stones before you leave the area.

The Fallen Statue

You’ll eventually reach a cliff overlooking a large field if you head straight towards the north from the Stormgate.

In this field, you’ll see multiple giants roaming around. You’ll also notice a fallen statue in the field that has light coming out of it. This light indicates that the statue is filled with Smithing Stones.

What you need to do is, drop down into the field and catch the attention of the giants. Once they notice you, get up close to the fallen statue. Your objective is to make one of the giants strike the statue, breaking it open for you.

Keep standing close to the statue and bait out attacks from the giant. As soon as it swings at you, move out of the way, so it strikes the statue instead. When that happens, the statue will open up, and you’ll be able to obtain 5 tier one Smithing Stones and one tier 2 stone.

East of the Statue

After looting the statue, head towards the east until you come across another cliff. If you drop down from this cliff, a large text will appear on your screen notifying you that you’ve entered back into Limgrave.

Keep heading this way until you see a ruin in the distance that’s shaped like an L. Right next to this ruin, you’ll find a glowing corpse. You can loot this corpse to get another Smithing Stone.

Stormveil Castle

Another great place to find Smithing Stones is Stormveil Castle in Limgrave. This place is particularly good for finding tier 2 Smithing Stones.

You don’t even need to look in specific places within the castle to find these Smithing Stones. They are present in many different places in the castle and are very easy to spot. This makes Stormveil Castle the best place to farm tier 2 Smithing Stones.

Raya Lucaria Crystal Tunnel

After you’re done looting Stormveil Castle, your next target should be the Raya Lucaria Crystal Tunnel in Liurnia.

You’ll find a bunch of stones in this tunnel, but that’s not the best reward you’ll get from this tunnel.

You need to keep heading downwards in this tunnel until you encounter the Crystalian, a spinning blue rock that serves as the boss of this tunnel. Defeat the Crystalian to get the “Smithing Stone Miner’s Bell Bearing” item.

This item will grant you the ability to buy tier 1 and tier 2 Smithing Stones from the Twin Maiden Husks at the Roundtable Hold. Of course, you’ll need runes to buy the stones from them, but the good thing is that there is no limit to how many stones you can buy.

How to Get Somber Smithing Stones in Elden Ring

Somber Smithing Stones are a special kind of Smithing Stone that you’ll need to upgrade special weapons. Unfortunately, they’re a bit more difficult to find than regular Smithing Stones. But thankfully, there is a very easy way of obtaining them.

Head over to West Liurnia and find Iji the Blacksmith. He’s present on the road up to Caria Manor.

You can buy a limited quantity of Somber Smithing Stones from him and an unlimited quantity of tier 1 and tier 2 Stones.