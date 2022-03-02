Elden Ring Twinblade Location Guide

Elden Ring provides players with various weapons that have unique stats and allow for different play styles. We players have the choice of choosing from swords, claws, katanas, and more. This guide talks about the unique and double-sided Twinblade’s Location in Elden Ring and lists its stats.

Where to Find the Twinblade in Elden Ring

The Twinblade is the fan-favorite weapon from Dark Souls 2 that is now available to play within Elden Ring. It has the same damage output and style that it had in Dark Souls 2.

With the Twinblade, you can easily chop enemies in half and deal a massive amount of damage to boss enemies in the early stages of the game. Getting it in the early game will be quite beneficial for the players as it allows you to perform rapid slashes to the enemy and has high dexterity.

To reach the location of the Twinblade, you will need to acquire Torrent first. Torrent is a horse that you get after talking to Melina. She will give you the Spectral Steed Whistle that is required to summon the horse.

With its double jump ability, you will be able to reach the location where the Twinblade weapon is found.

You need to get to the first The Site of Grace, which is The First Step that players will encounter once they are in the open world. From here, head east until you reach the Dragon-Burnt Ruins. These ruins are in the middle of the nearby river.

Make your way to the location and look for a structure that has short, broken walls. You can only jump above the wall while riding the Torrent and using its double jump ability.

When you’re inside, look for the staircase that leads to a closed room downstairs. Go inside the room, and you will find a chest inside. Loot the chest, and you will get the Twinblade.

Twinblade Stats

The moveset for the Twinblade is quite unique with vertical and spinning attacks. Moreover, it is one of the most deadly weapons for the early game with its powerful stats.

Below are the Weapon Stats for The Twinblade in Elden Ring:

Damage Type: Standard/Pierce

Standard/Pierce Strength: 10

10 Dexterity: 18

18 Attack Power: 119 Physical

The weapon art for The Twinblade is Spinning Slash which makes your character spin in the forward direction while swinging the blade and dealing quick slashes. However, the weapon art will take away some of your Focus Points (FP)