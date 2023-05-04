How To Get The Carian Knight Set in Elden Ring

The Carian Knight Set is a medium-weight armor set that can provide you some defense against the physical and magical attacks in Elden Ring.

In Elden Ring, the Royal guards of the Carian family used to wear this set, making all pieces very pleasing to the eyes. However, defensively it falls behind most of the other armor sets in the game.

You can get some good resistance against the ailments like frostbite and hemorrhage. But, this armor set provides below-par resistance against other infections.

You might find the Carian Knight Armor to be the superior version of the Faraam Armor set found in Dark Souls III. Lukicky, you can get this armor set without going through much trouble.

Where to find the Carian Knight Set in Elden Ring

You can get all four pieces of Carian Knight Set by moving toward a specific spot in Elden Ring. You need to move toward the Raya Lucaria Academy, and from there, you must make your way toward the small platform that contains all the pieces.

The best path is to move straight toward the graveyard section of the Academy from the Church of Cuckoo Grace. Keep moving close to the wall and cross the wooden bridge to reach the site that contains huge rotating life.

You need to look down on the right side of the gate entrance to find a landing platform. Move through the narrow path, and you will find several Glintstone Sorcerers sitting in a circle doing some kind of worshipping. Walk past the enemies, and you will find all pieces of Carian Knight Set on the ground.

The Carian Armor Set can also be altered to remove the cape, making the set much more viable in Elden Ring.