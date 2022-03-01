How to Get Uchigatana Katana in Elden Ring

In Elden Ring, the Uchigatana Katana is an excellent weapon and which is suitable for builds that are based on agility and power. The following guide will explain how to get your hands on the Uchigatana in Elden Ring and master this deadly weapon.

How to Get Uchigatana in Elden Ring

Uchigatana will be available right from the start for players who choose the Samurai class in the game. However, if you are not using the Samurai class, you can still acquire the weapon in question.

You only need to head to one specific location on the map to obtain the Uchigatana Katana.

The Uchigatana scales with Dexterity and Strength so it is an ideal weapon for those interested in a melee playstyle focused on piercing and slashing damage to enemies.

You can easily find the Uchigatana in Deathtouched Catacombs which lies to the north of Limgrave and to the northeast of the Warmaster’s Shack. It can be found to the east of the Stormhill Shack, shortly before arriving at the Stormveil Castle.

Make your way to the left through the tunnels after entering the Deathtouched Catacombs.

During this short journey, you’ll come across several skeletons. Remove them from the scene, then jump to the ground floor and turn around. On the left side, there will be a doorway that you can enter.

Return to the left after passing through the corridor. A small group of skeleton archers will be waiting for you.

The Uchigatana will be on the dead body hanging over the side once you defeat them. You’ll be able to use it at any moment and upgrade it as you progress through the Elden Ring.