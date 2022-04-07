Carian Filigreed Crest is a talisman in Elden Ring that you can use to enhance your Ash of War by lowering the FP cost of your skills. The following guide will show you where to find the talisman in the game.

Where to Find Carian Filigreed Crest in Elden Ring

You can find the Carian Filigreed Crest by going to War Counselor Iji. The location lies just before Caria Manor while you’re completing Blaidd’s questline, a servant and merchant to Ranni the Witch.

Once you hear Blaidd howling near Mistwood Ruins, speak to Kale near church Elleh. You can find the church by going to the First Step Site of Grace. Kale will direct you to meet Blaidd. Here is an image of a map showing the exact location of Blaidd.

Blaidd will tell you that he is looking to hunt a mini-boss of Forlon Hound Evergaol in Limgrave named Bloodhound Knight Darriwil. Here is an image showing the exact location of the mini-boss.

Players need to move south where Bridge of Sacrifice is situated. Moving ahead from this point, players will reach Agheel Lake South Site of Grace. Now, climb up the slope that leads to Dariwil’s Evergaol. Fight and beat Dariwil at this point and you can also call Blaidd to join the fight with you guys.

After defeating Dariwil, meet with Blaidd outside the Evergaol Blaidd will now direct you to meet Blacksmith which can be found by going to Caria Manor Road Site of Grace and behind his large anvil at Northern Liurnia.

Moving a little ahead from here, you will find War Counselor Iji sitting resting beside his lost Site of Grace. Players are required to kill Bloodhound Dariwil so that the Crest is added to the inventory of Counselor Iji.

Now, you need to inform Iji that Blaidd sent you and then you can buy the Crest for 5000 runes.

For upgrades, players can also buy Somber Smithing Stones up to rank 4 while purchasing the Crest from Counselor Iji. Equipping Carian Filigreed Crest will reduce your FP usage by about 25% for each skill being applied.