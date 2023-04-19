How To Get Gold-Pickled Fowl Foot In Elden Ring

If you are looking for ways to increase the number of Runes obtained from enemies, you need to find and consume Gold-Pickled Fowl Feet in Elden Ring.

Elden Ring Gold-Pickled Fowl Foot is a Consumable item that can be looted, purchased, and crafted and is used to increase the number of Runes acquired by 30 percent for a duration of 180 seconds.

There are five locations in the overworld that you can explore for the Gold-Pickled Fowl Foot. In the underworld, only the Siofra River contains this consumable item.

Beach in Limgrave

This Gold-Pickled Fowl Foot can be acquired early on as this is present in Limgrave, the first accessible region.

Go to the marked beach in Limgrave where you will find the Gold-Pickled Fowl Foot guarded by skeletons and rotten slimes.

West Limgrave

In the West of Limgrave, you will come across a small hill at the point marked on the map above. Here, you will see a cross with a corpse hanging on it. On the base of this cross, you will find the Gold-Pickled Fowl Foot.

Stormveil Castle

In Stormveil Castle, go to the second floor till you see a pile of sacks. Using them climb onto the stone balcony above and there you will find the required Gold-Pickled Fowl Foot.

Gael Tunnel

In Gael Tunnel, you can get two Gold-Pickled Fowl Foot by dropping down and reaching the point marked on the map above but beware of the Miners and Radahn Soldiers present here.

Sealed Tunnel

In the Sealed Tunnel, take the elevator and keep jumping down till you see an Abductor Virgin enemy. Here you will see a dead body hanging from a root that can be looted for the Gold-Pickled Fowl Foot but that is not all you will get here.

This is an important location and you can also pick up a Smithing Stone 6 and a Somber Smithing Stone 5 from there.

Siofra River

Two Gold-Pickled Fowl Foots can be found in the underground Siofra River.

In Siofra River, look for a dead body at the location marked on the map. There will be a waterfall near it and you can loot the corpse for the required item. This Gold-Pickled Fowl Foot is also looted from a corpse. Search the water for the floating corpse and loot it.

Even though the Gold-Pickled Fowl Foots are scattered in The Lands Between, sometimes looking for them is a bit of trouble. But there is no need to worry as players can simply buy them from merchants in exchange for Runes or Bell Bearings.

Patches the Untethered

Patches in an NPC Merchant who sets his shop in Murkwater Cave after first appearing as a boss. If you have not killed Patches in the boss fight, you can purchase the Gold-Pickled Fowl Foot from his shop for 600 Runes as he will have three of them in stock.

Twin Maiden Husks

The Gold-Pickled Fowl Foot can also be bought from a merchant, Twin Maiden Husks, at the Roundtable Hold who will sell you three of them for 600 Runes each but you also need to provide him with Patches’ Bell bearing that can be obtained after taking down Patches in his boss fight.

If you are not interested in spending your hard-earned Runes, you can craft Gold-Pickled Fowl Feet in Elden Ring and save yourself some traveling time as well.

The crafting recipe for Gold-Pickled Fowl Foot requires three ingredients.

3x Rowa Fruit – found growing in the overworld or farmed at Jarburg.

– found growing in the overworld or farmed at Jarburg. 1x Four-Toed Fowl Foot – dropped by hunting birds or farmed in the Church of Elleh, Fourth Church of Marika, Cathedral of Dragon Communion, and Redmane Castle.

– dropped by hunting birds or farmed in the Church of Elleh, Fourth Church of Marika, Cathedral of Dragon Communion, and Redmane Castle. 1x Gold Firefly – found near waters close to the Minor Erdtree after resting at Sites of Grace.

Along with these three items you also need the Missionary’s Cookbook 2 which can be directly bought from Patches.