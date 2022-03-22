If you’re looking to find the Nagakiba Katana and need a little help, we’ve got you covered with this guide, where we’ll show you all the different ways you can obtain the Nagakiba Katana in Elden Ring.

How to Get Nagakiba Katana in Elden Ring

The Nagakiba Katana is one of the best Katanas in Elden Ring, especially for the early-game content.

This Katana not only deals good Physical Damage, but it also applies an extra blood loss effect on its targets, increasing its damage further. But the best thing about the Nagakiba Katana has to be its incredible reach.

It has the longest reach among all the Katanas in the game, making this weapon very powerful, versatile, and fun.

There are three different ways you can obtain the Nagakiba Katana in Elden Ring. Let’s start with the easiest way to obtain this weapon.

Kill Yura, Hunter of Bloody Fingers

The easiest way to get your hands on the Nagakiba Katana in Elden Ring is to kill an NPC named “Yura, Hunter of Bloody Fingers.”

Yura can be found at the Murkwater Cave. But before you find Yura, you need to kill another NPC first.

Go to the Murkwater Cave and run towards the center of the river from there. Once there, an invasion will begin where Bloody Finger Nerijus will attack you.

Defeat Bloody Finger Nerijus, then run towards the bridge on the northern end of the river. Under the bridge, you’ll find Bloody Finger Hunter Yura.

To get the Nagakiba Katana from him, you’ll have to kill him and get it from his body. Yura will sue the Nagakiba Katana in this fight, so make sure to keep your distance from his during the battle. After killing Yura, you can loot the Nagakiba Katana from his body.

Complete Yura, Hunter of Bloody Fingers’ Questline

If you don’t want to kill Bloody Finger Hunter Yura, you can also get the Nagakiba Katana from him by completing his questline.

Instead of killing him at the Murkwater Cave, interact with him and start his questline. To complete his questline, you will have to travel to different regions in the game and kill the Bloody Finger Hunters of these regions.

Once you’ve defeated all of the hunters, Yura will reward you with the Nagakiba Katana.

Loot the Katana from Yura’s Camp

If you failed to complete Yura’s questline before meeting Shabriri at the Mountaintops of the Giants, you wouldn’t be able to get the Katana from him through his questline.

But that doesn’t mean that the Katana is forever gone. You can also loot it from Yura’s camp.

Travel to the Seaside Ruins and look for its Site of Grace. Once you’ve found it, you’ll find Yura’s camp close by.

Once inside the camp, you’ll be able to pick up the Nagakiba Katana from the ground, adjacent to the fire.

The Nagakiba Katana has the following stats

Attack Stats

Weight: 7

Physical Attack: 115

Magic Damage: 0

Fire Damage: 0

Lightning Damage: 0

Holy Damage: 0

Critical: 100

Guard Stats

Physical Absorption: 49

Magic Defense: 33

Fire Defense: 33

Lightning Defense: 33

Holy Defense: 33

Guard Boost: 33

To be able to wield the Nagakiba Katana, you’ll need to have 18 Strength and 22 Dexterity. The weapon skill of the Nagakiba Katana is “Piercing Fan,” an unblockable slash with the weapon, which uses 16 FP.