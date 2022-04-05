Elden Ring features so many weapons and spells, and different items and tools to buff them so that players can mix and match to make a huge arsenal for themselves. This guide will let you know where to find the Clawmark Seal in Elden Ring by outlining its location.

Where to Find Clawmark Seal in Elden Ring

Clawmark Seal is used to cast Incantations in the game. Though all types of incantations can be cast with the seal, what makes this seal special is that any beast incantations cast with this seal are 10% stronger.

Beast Incantations are strong enough already, but with Clawmark Seal, you can further increase their strength. Since Clawmark Seal has scaling with strength too, it allows players to make their incantations stronger by investing in strength as well as faith.

To get Clawmark Seal, all you have to do is to present a Deathroot to Gurranq Beast Clergyman. The NPC is found in Caelid’s northeastern corner.

To get to the NPC, you can interact with the portal near the Third Church of Marika. This portal will take you to the Bestial Sanctuary where you will see a huge beast covered in garbs. Interact with the beast and give him the Deathroot to get clawmark Seal.

If you are wondering what Deathroot is, it is an item you use to progress Gurranq Beast Clergyman’s questline in Elden Ring. The earliest points wher you can find the Deathroots are the Black Knife Catacombs and Deathtouched Catacombs. You can also kill the Tibia Mariner open world bosses to get Deathroot.

You need to feed the clergyman one Deathroot to get the Clawmark Seal.