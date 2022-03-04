Elden Ring Tibia Mariner Boss Guide

Tibia Mariner is another boss in Elden Ring and resembles a bent-over skeleton in ripped clothes. He rides on some sort of a ghostly boat and can summon undead skeletons with a big hunting horn to assault players. The following walkthrough will make players understand just how to defeat the Tibia Mariner in Elden Ring.

Where to Find Tibia Mariner

You can find Tibia Mariner in different locations across Limgrave, but most probably at Summonwater Village in the Northeast.

Take note that it is not compulsory to fight Tibia Mariner. He is another optional boss to encounter for bonus rewards.

How to Defeat Tibia Mariner Boss in Elden Ring

Tibia Mariner is actually not very difficult to beat in the game and all strategies whether you are using Torrent, melee attacks or ranged spells are completely viable.

If you prefer the speed of your horse, you can easily ride up to Tibia Mariner on the horse, land a few hits and then ride out of its range before he attacks you.

For those who prefer to face each boss up close, it is best to clear the area of all minions first before focusing on Tibia Mariner.

When Tibia Mariner rises up, hit him a few times and then dodge to the side. Continue this, sticking to his side or behind him if possible. If he vanishes and reappears, follow him down and repeat the process.

Alternatively, if you prefer a ranged approach then use range attacks using a bow or spells of such type on the Tibia Mariner to put him down. You won’t have to move frequently because this boss moves slowly.