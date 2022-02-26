Elden Ring Ashes of War Guide

Elden Ring consists of unique items known as Ashes of War. These items can be used for adding newer skills to your selected weapon, making it more reliable during a battle. In this guide, we’ll be explaining What are Ashes of War and How to use them in Elden Ring.
What Are Ashes of War in Elden Ring
Ashes of War are special items that help replace your current weapon skills and Affinities with a newer set. This way, you’ll boost your weapon’s overall performance, which in turn assists you during tough battles.
However, do note that not every weapon can work with all particular equipment.
How to Use Ashes of War in Elden Ring
Before using the Ashes of War, there are a few requirements to be added to your inventory. Requirements such as Ashes, Whetstone Knife, and a site of grace.
Ashes are mostly found on treasure goblins/dung beetles. As for the Whetstone Knife, visit the Gatefront ruins underground to add them to your inventory.
Once your inventory is full with the required material for the unique item, simply sit by the site of grace and select the Ashes of War menu.
Inside the menu, you’ll get multiple options to select skills to your weapon. As mentioned before, not all weapons can work with the Ash of War. However, that doesn’t take away the use of this item for any other weapons.
Once you’ve selected a weapon, further select an Ash of War for it. Every Ash comes with a unique affinity that increases a stat of that weapon. Additionally, you can select a skill that can be used for the armament you’re using.
Note that once you’ve selected an Ash of War for your weapon, you can’t use it for any other weapon as it’s now exclusive to that particular weapon you selected. However, you can reuse it by unequipping the item then re-equipping it for another weapon of your choice.
Well, there’s an alternate for this as well. Simply visit a Blacksmith in the Roundtable Hold, who then gives you access to the same Ash of War for another weapon. But that’s later on in the game, before the Margit fight.
Lastly, confirm your choice and use the Ash of War with your best weapons.
Types of Ashes of War
Ashes of War are broken down into 12 Affinities, with each Affinity consisting of their respective unique items. Below is a list of all types of Affinities in Elden Ring with their uses.
Standard Ashes of War
Standard Ashes of War don’t really change your weapon’s official damage. But you can still alter the skills if required. This Affinity is available for Weapons and Shields.
Types
- Mighty Shot
- Parry
- No Skill
- Storm Wall
- Barrage
Keen Ashes of War
Keen Ashes of War is used for decreasing the Strength and Base Damage but, in turn, increases Dexterity Scaling. This Affinity is available for Swords, Katanas, Greatswords, Double-Edged Swords, Spears, Great Spears
Types
- Repeating Thrust
- Unsheathe
- Quickstep
- Impaling Thrust
- Spinning Slash
- Sword Dance
- Beast’s Roar
Quality Ashes of War
Quality Ashes of War is used for decreasing Base Damage. However, it balances Strength and Dexterity Scaling. This Affinity is available for Swords, Katanas, Greatswords, Curved Swords, Double-Edged Swords, Spears, Great Spears, Hammers, Axes.
Types
- Storm Blade
- Storm Stomp
- Determination
- Charge Forth
- Square Off
- Giant Hunt
Lightning Ashes of War
Lightning Ashes of War is used for decreasing the Strength and Base Damage but increases Dexterity Scaling and adds Lightning Damage. This Affinity is available for Swords, Katanas, Greatswords, Curved Swords, Double-Edged Swords, Spears, Great Spears, Hammers, Axes.
Types
- Lightning Slash
- Lightning Ram
Magic Ashes of War
Magic Ashes of War is used for decreasing the Strength and Base Damage but adds Magic Damage and Intelligence Scaling. This Affinity is available for Swords, Katanas, Greatswords, Curved Swords, Double-Edged Swords, Spears, Great Spears, Hammers, Axes.
Types
- Gravitas
- Glintstone Pebble
- Carian Greatsword
- Spinning Weapon
- Carian Grandeur
- Loretta’s Slash
- Thops’s Barrier
- Glintblade Phalanx
Sacred Ashes of War
Sacred Ashes of War is used for decreasing physical damage and damage negation but adds Holy Damage and Faith scaling. This Affinity is available for Small Shields and Shields
Types
- Golden Vow
- Sacred Blade
- Sacred Order
- Prayerful Strike
- Vow of the Indomitable
Heavy Ashes of War
Heavy Ashes of War is used for decreasing all scaling types except for Strength scaling. This Affinity is available for Swords, Axes, and Hammers.
Types
- Stamp (Sweep)
- Stamp (Upward Cut)
- Kick
- Endure
- War Cry
- Wild Strikes
- Ground Slam
- Lion’s Claw
Fire Ashes of War
Fire Ashes of War is used for decreasing default scaling but adds Fire Damage.
Types
- Flaming Strike
Poison Ashes of War
Poison Ashes of War is used for Increasing Strength, Dexterity, and Arcane scaling. Plus, it adds Poison buildup.
Types
- Poison Moth Flight
Cold Ashes of War
Cold Ashes of War is used for decreasing all scaling types except for Intelligence scaling. Plus, it adds Frostbite buildup.
Types
- Hoarfrost Stomp
- Chilling Mist
Blood Ashes of War
Blood Ashes of War is used for decreasing all scaling types except for Arcane scaling. Plus, it adds Bleed buildup attacks.
Types
- Hoarfrost Stomp
- Chilling Mist
Occult Ashes of War
Occult Ashes of War is used for decreasing all scaling types except for Arcane scaling. Opponents, can’t revive.
Types
- Spectral Lance
- Lifesteal Fist