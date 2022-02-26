Elden Ring Ashes of War Guide

Elden Ring consists of unique items known as Ashes of War. These items can be used for adding newer skills to your selected weapon, making it more reliable during a battle. In this guide, we’ll be explaining What are Ashes of War and How to use them in Elden Ring.

What Are Ashes of War in Elden Ring

Ashes of War are special items that help replace your current weapon skills and Affinities with a newer set. This way, you’ll boost your weapon’s overall performance, which in turn assists you during tough battles.

However, do note that not every weapon can work with all particular equipment.

How to Use Ashes of War in Elden Ring

Before using the Ashes of War, there are a few requirements to be added to your inventory. Requirements such as Ashes, Whetstone Knife, and a site of grace.

Ashes are mostly found on treasure goblins/dung beetles. As for the Whetstone Knife, visit the Gatefront ruins underground to add them to your inventory.

Once your inventory is full with the required material for the unique item, simply sit by the site of grace and select the Ashes of War menu.

Inside the menu, you’ll get multiple options to select skills to your weapon. As mentioned before, not all weapons can work with the Ash of War. However, that doesn’t take away the use of this item for any other weapons.

Once you’ve selected a weapon, further select an Ash of War for it. Every Ash comes with a unique affinity that increases a stat of that weapon. Additionally, you can select a skill that can be used for the armament you’re using.

Note that once you’ve selected an Ash of War for your weapon, you can’t use it for any other weapon as it’s now exclusive to that particular weapon you selected. However, you can reuse it by unequipping the item then re-equipping it for another weapon of your choice.

Well, there’s an alternate for this as well. Simply visit a Blacksmith in the Roundtable Hold, who then gives you access to the same Ash of War for another weapon. But that’s later on in the game, before the Margit fight.

Lastly, confirm your choice and use the Ash of War with your best weapons.

Types of Ashes of War

Ashes of War are broken down into 12 Affinities, with each Affinity consisting of their respective unique items. Below is a list of all types of Affinities in Elden Ring with their uses.

Standard Ashes of War

Standard Ashes of War don’t really change your weapon’s official damage. But you can still alter the skills if required. This Affinity is available for Weapons and Shields.

Types

Mighty Shot

Parry

No Skill

Storm Wall

Barrage

Keen Ashes of War

Keen Ashes of War is used for decreasing the Strength and Base Damage but, in turn, increases Dexterity Scaling. This Affinity is available for Swords, Katanas, Greatswords, Double-Edged Swords, Spears, Great Spears

Types

Repeating Thrust

Unsheathe

Quickstep

Impaling Thrust

Spinning Slash

Sword Dance

Beast’s Roar

Quality Ashes of War

Quality Ashes of War is used for decreasing Base Damage. However, it balances Strength and Dexterity Scaling. This Affinity is available for Swords, Katanas, Greatswords, Curved Swords, Double-Edged Swords, Spears, Great Spears, Hammers, Axes.

Types

Storm Blade

Storm Stomp

Determination

Charge Forth

Square Off

Giant Hunt

Lightning Ashes of War

Lightning Ashes of War is used for decreasing the Strength and Base Damage but increases Dexterity Scaling and adds Lightning Damage. This Affinity is available for Swords, Katanas, Greatswords, Curved Swords, Double-Edged Swords, Spears, Great Spears, Hammers, Axes.

Types

Lightning Slash

Lightning Ram

Magic Ashes of War

Magic Ashes of War is used for decreasing the Strength and Base Damage but adds Magic Damage and Intelligence Scaling. This Affinity is available for Swords, Katanas, Greatswords, Curved Swords, Double-Edged Swords, Spears, Great Spears, Hammers, Axes.

Types

Gravitas

Glintstone Pebble

Carian Greatsword

Spinning Weapon

Carian Grandeur

Loretta’s Slash

Thops’s Barrier

Glintblade Phalanx

Sacred Ashes of War

Sacred Ashes of War is used for decreasing physical damage and damage negation but adds Holy Damage and Faith scaling. This Affinity is available for Small Shields and Shields

Types

Golden Vow

Sacred Blade

Sacred Order

Prayerful Strike

Vow of the Indomitable

Heavy Ashes of War

Heavy Ashes of War is used for decreasing all scaling types except for Strength scaling. This Affinity is available for Swords, Axes, and Hammers.

Types

Stamp (Sweep)

Stamp (Upward Cut)

Kick

Endure

War Cry

Wild Strikes

Ground Slam

Lion’s Claw

Fire Ashes of War

Fire Ashes of War is used for decreasing default scaling but adds Fire Damage.

Types

Flaming Strike

Poison Ashes of War

Poison Ashes of War is used for Increasing Strength, Dexterity, and Arcane scaling. Plus, it adds Poison buildup.

Types

Poison Moth Flight

Cold Ashes of War

Cold Ashes of War is used for decreasing all scaling types except for Intelligence scaling. Plus, it adds Frostbite buildup.

Types

Hoarfrost Stomp

Chilling Mist

Blood Ashes of War

Blood Ashes of War is used for decreasing all scaling types except for Arcane scaling. Plus, it adds Bleed buildup attacks.

Types

Occult Ashes of War

Occult Ashes of War is used for decreasing all scaling types except for Arcane scaling. Opponents, can’t revive.

