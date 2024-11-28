How To Get Stone Of Gurranq In Elden Ring

A superior incantation taught by the beast Gurranq, the Stone of Gurranq summons a massive boulder and hurls it towards the enemies. Being synonymous with the fearsome beast, this spell can be used repeatedly to decimate your foes.

In this guide, we will help you acquire Stone of Gurranq incantation in Elden Ring and how to use it effectively to gain the upper hand in PvP and PvE fights.

Stone of Gurranq Location

Stone of Gurranq incantation can be learned from the beast Gurranq, who can be found inside the Bestial Sanctum. This sanctum is in the northernmost part of Dragonbarrow, the northeast corner of Caelid.

The entrance to this sanctum is guarded by the Black Blade Kindred, which is an extremely formidable foe. Once you feed 6 Deathroots to Gurranq, he will give you the Stone of Gurranq Incantation as a reward.

FYI Gurranq becomes hostile after you feed him 4th deathroot. He can be calmed by reducing his HP to 1/3rd or getting killed.

Deathroots can be obtained by killing Tibia Mariner mini-bosses spread across the Lands Between or by looting them from specific treasure chests like the one in Black Knife Catacombs.

Stone of Gurranq Stats and Requirements

Stone of Gurranq is a Bestial Incantation in the Elden Ring. It requires 13 Faith, a sacred Seal, and one memory slot to cast.

It costs 15 FP and 37 Stamina. You can cast it repeatedly as long as you have enough FP and Stamina available.

Stone of Gurranq deals only Physical damage and can be used to destroy the enemy’s poise and stance. However, this spell has no tracking, making it useless against smaller and faster enemies.

You can use this spell against larger bosses like Elden Beast, as the boulder has a massive range. When compared to other sling spells like Rock Sling, Stone of Gurranq comes out on top due to its enhanced speed, chainability, and ability to cast it in narrow spaces.

It is hands down the best sling spell in Elden Ring, capable of carrying you through the rest of the game with a good Sacred Seal that has great scaling with Faith.