How To Get To The Third Church Of Marika In Elden Ring

Churches in Elden Ring play an important role as they offer some unique key items and a massive dose of lore. The same is true about the Third Church of Marika, which can be found in the southeastern part of the map of the Lands Between.

In this guide, we will tell you how to reach the Third Church of Marika and how to listen to Melina’s dialogues to learn the fate of the poor tarnished in the past.

Third church of Marika Location

The third Church of Marika in Elden Ring can be found in the northern region of Mistwood.

Mistwood is the eastern region of Limgrave, the starting area, and is home to the entrance to the Siofra River and Nokron, the eternal city.

Once you reach Mistwood, go north of the Mistwood Ruins and the Minor Erdtree until you find the Third Church of Marika on a small hill.

Third Church of Marika Items and Activities

The Third Church of Marika is an important location lore-wise and provides some key items.

First key item that you can find from this church is the Sacred Tear which can be used to strengthen the Flask of the Crimson Tears.

The next important item is the Flask of the Wondrous Physick and Crimson Crystal Tear. This item is invaluable as it allows you to mix various crystal tears, which prove invaluable during the journey.

There is a portal hidden to the west of the Third Church of Marika inside a small pond. You can use this teleporter to reach the Bestial Sanctum in Greoyll Dragonbarrow instantly.

The Third Church of Marika plays an important role in explaining the lore. This is the place where echoes of Marika linger.

Rest at the Site of Grace, and you will get a chance to talk to Melina. She will tell you the following dialogues spoken by Marika in the past.

My lord and thy warriors, I divest each of thee of thy grace. With thine eyes dimmed, you will be driven from the Lands Between. You will live and wage war in a land afar, where ye will live and die.

These dialogues represent the fate of the first Elden Lord Godfrey and the Tarnished residing in the Lands Between, right before they were exiled.