Diablo 4 Ashava The Pestilent World Boss Location, Spawn Time And Walkthrough

World Bosses like Ashava in Diablo 4 are infamous for their massive health pools and unimaginable power. They are capable of taking you out with one hit and eating you up like butter. These monsters require veteran-level expertise to beat them. These world bosses only spawn once you finish the main campaign of Diablo 4.

As we have already covered the other world bosses, in this guide we will be talking about Ashava, the Pestilent in Diablo 4. You originally encounter Ashava as part of the main campaign, near the end. However, after defeating it in the story, the boss returns later as an activity in the open world of Sanctuary.

Diablo 4 Ashava the Pestilent spawn time and location

Ashava seems a mix of a plague bird and a dragon. With sharp claws and poison-spewing capabilities, it can be quite deadly with all of its attacks. Just like other world bosses, Ashava can spawn in any of the five world boss arenas. We have marked the location of all these arenas on the map below

The spawn times can be a bit tricky to keep track of. A boss randomly spawns after six hours of real-time in one of the above-mentioned arenas.

When a boss is about to spawn, you will get an in-game notification 30 minutes prior to the actual time. After the boss spawns, you will have to defeat it within 15 minutes. Which boss spawns and in which arena is always random in our experience.

That being said, in all the times I have fought Ashava in Diablo IV, it has always typically spawned in Caen Adar in Scosglen and Saraan Caldera in Dry Steppes.

How to beat Ashava the Pestilant in Diablo 4

Diablo 4 is a co-op game. You can also bring your friends along to battle Ashava the Pestilant which gives you an advantage of multiple attacks at once reducing the health of the beast greatly. Ashava is probably the easiest boss among all the world bosses. You will already be familiar with her attack patterns from the campaign. The world boss variant just does more damage and has more health.

Double swipe

Throughout the fight, Ashava will drag her claws over the ground in a semi-circle. Anyone caught in the attack takes a lot of damage. A good way to avoid this is to get as close to the boss’ hind legs as possible whenever you see her raising her arms to slam on the ground.

The boss usually does this twice in rapid succession so don’t get comfortable if you avoid the first one.

Charge attack

Just like a raging bull, Ashava sometimes charges ahead toward a target or area of the arena. Whenever this happens, she swipes backward and any player standing behind her or near her hind legs can get hit by this swipe.

Poison pools

Being a poison boss, Ashava will constantly spit out poison from its mouth like a dragon spews flames. On top of that, the boss also puts down poison pools on the ground constantly which should be avoided.

Loot from Ashava the Pestilent

An assortment of items are dropped after defeating Ashava in Diablo IV. However, the most common ones are Scattered Prisms. This item is very valuable resource as it allows you to add more sockets to your equipment. More sockets mean that you can upgrade your equipment beyond its max limit at base stat.