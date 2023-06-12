Waypoints play a crucial role in Diablo IV. These waypoints are very helpful in saving up time. Instead of running from one place to another, the player can fast travel using these waypoints. The Sanctuary map is composed of five main regions. Each of these regions has multiple waypoints. This guide specifically targets the waypoints present in the Kehjistan region of Diablo 4.

All Diablo 4 Kehjistan waypoint locations

Talking about the Sanctuary map in D4, the Kehjistan region is located in the Southwestern part. It has six waypoint locations available in the region with only one stronghold waypoint. All the waypoints along with their locations are discussed below.

Tarsarak Denshar Gea Kul Iron Wolves Encampment The Altar of Ruin Imperial Library

Tarsarak Waypoint: Situated in the eastern part of the region near the Scoring Sands

Denshar Waypoint: Located near the Field of Hatred in the southern part of the Kehjistan region

Gea Kul Waypoint: It is considered the main city in Kehjistan. It is located in the southwestern part of the region

Iron Wolves Encampment Waypoint: It is located near the center of the region in between Amber Sands and Ragged Coastline

The Altar of Ruin Waypoint: It is the only Stronghold waypoint in the Kehjistan region. It is situated in the middle a bit right to the Iron Wolves Encampment. You have to complete the Altar of Ruin Stronghold to unlock it.

Imperial Library Waypoint: This will automatically unlock as part of the main story once you enter Caldeum and make your way towards the Gates of Hell.