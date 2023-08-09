How To Get Through The Overgrown Tunnel In Baldur’s Gate 3

Making your way through the Overgrown Tunnel to fight Auntie Ethel can be a daunting task in Baldur’s Gate 3. The area is filled with different kinds of enemies, traps, and secret passageways that many fail to discover.

Players will have to make their way through the Overgrown Tunnel to reach the boss fight when they are playing through the quest “Saving Mayrina”. That said, it becomes quite important to know your way around the place and unearth its secrets.

If you’re having trouble making your way around the Overgrown Tunnel, then let us show you how it’s done.

Where to find the Overgrown Tunnel in Baldur’s Gate 3

To find the Overgrown Tunnels, also known as the Hag Cave in Baldur’s Gate 3, you must first make your way into the Sunlit Wetlands. Once there, head over to the northwestern portion of the area and head into the Putrid Bog.

Make your way through the caves and you will eventually reach the Overgrown Tunnel. However, there is a Gnarled Door here, which seems to be inaccessible at first.

The Gnarled Door is actually an illusion as discovered later. There is a secret yet easy way to get through this door – the Whispering Masks.

How to get through the Overgrown Tunnels

To get through the Overgrown Tunnel, you first have to get through the Gnarled Door. There are actually two simple ways you can get through this door.

Getting through the Gnarled Door

The first and recommended way to get past the Gnarled Door is with the help of the Whispering Masks. You will find these masks randomly lying on the ground.

All you have to do is pick one up, wear it, and walk through the Gnarled Door without any obstruction. However, do remember to take off the Whispering Mask as soon as you cross the door to prevent your character from falling into lunacy.

Another method to get across the Gnarled Door in BD3 would be to scroll through the door until you can see the area on the opposite end. When you scroll back out, your characters will automatically walk through the door.

Note that while doing this, the area on the opposite end will be darker than usual, but that’s only because you haven’t walked in yet.

Getting through the Noxious Fumes

As you enter the Overgrown Tunnel by crossing the Gnarled Door, you will find yourself surrounded by a lot of enemies. Finishing these enemies off is the hard part though, because getting across the Noxious Fumes is the second most difficult aspect of getting through the Overgrown Tunnel.

Typically, you can simply burn through Noxious Fumes by using a spell, but not these ones. The Noxious Fumes in the Overgrown Tunnel are powered by vents hidden in the fumes themselves – constantly powering them up in Baldur’s Gate 3.

To get rid of these Noxious Fumes, you have to block the vent itself. For that, you will be required to use the Mage Hand on a Wizard or any one of your characters, along with an item that can be discarded.

The trick is to place an item on top of the vents, so they are unable to spit the gas out. You can burn through the Noxious Flames temporarily using any one of your spells.

Once they are dispelled, you will have a small window to locate where the vents are.

When that’s done, grab an item and place it on top of the vent. It would be ideal to use a Rogue in this situation, or anyone that is designed to spot and disable traps. Note that if you don’t have any item to place, you can always use the Whispering Masks since you don’t need them anymore.

As you reach the first spot of the Noxious Fumes, you must select one of your characters and jump across the game with the ladder. Once here, disable one of the vents to dispel a small area – making room for your other characters.

The next spot of the fumes is a little bit tricky to block off. The vent in this spot is located in the southwestern corner of it. It will take a little bit of trial and error before you can block this vent off.

Once you have crossed the Noxious Fumes, you must remember to keep doing a Perception check to find out any Peculiar Flowers in the area, as they can cause you damage.

Note that while you can technically cross the Noxious Fumes and heal yourself when in a safe place, it is recommended not to. This is because an exciting boss fight with the Hag lies just up ahead.

That said, the boss fight is going to be very difficult, which is why you will need to use every potion you can get your hands on – especially healing potions.