Baldur’s Gate 3 Best Lae’zel Build Guide

For a robust Lae’zel build in Baldur’s Gate 3, you must take full advantage of her aggressive personality, deadly combat style, and dominant nature. You can recruit Lae’zel quite early in BG3, right after the prologue, when you rescue her from two Tieflings.

Choosing a character’s build carefully while considering his strengths and weaknesses is very important. These choices affect your character immensely throughout the game, and the same is the case with Lae’zel.

Considering Lae’zel soldier background and impressive strength stat in BG3, she should be given a build that aligns with her fighter capabilities and enhances them. Look for the best subclass and equipment for this ferocious Githyanki warrior.

Best subclass for Lae’zel in BG3

Lae’zel belongs to the Fighter class; she can choose a subclass at Level 3 out of the three available. She can go for Battle Master, Champion, or Eldritch Knight; the most suitable is the Battle Master.

The Battle Master subclass is best for Lae’zel build in Baldur’s Gate 3 because of the Superiority Dice and Battle Manoeuvers for damage and control. This will make her the bulkiest companion in your party who can carry melee weapons and take charge in the battleground. Her starting Str stat of 17 is one of the main reasons this subclass suits her the most.

The Eldritch Knight subclass in BG3 requires spell-casting abilities and Intelligence, which are not Lae’zel’s strong suits, so I recommend not choosing this. Similarly, the Champion subclass only gives a critical damage bonus, so it is better to stick with Battle Master.

After picking the Battle Master subclass, you will select three out of six battle Manoeuvers. Choosing the Menacing Attack that can deal 1d8 damage and applying Frighten status is what I recommend. For the other two battle Manoeuvers of Lae’zel build in BG3, you can pick Pushing Attack and Riposte.

Pushing Attack lets you deal 1d8 damage and deliver a 4.5m push, and Riposte is great for counterattacks. Each of these battle Manoeuvers costs one Superiority Dice to use, and you are given 4 of them at the start, which can be replenished after a rest.

Best equipment for Lae’zel in Baldur’s Gate 3

Due to Lae’zel’s impressive fighter abilities, she can work well with any weapon in Baldur’s Gate 3. But I will suggest you give her Bilateral melee weapons. She also scores well in the armor department and lets you save and spend the upgrade money elsewhere.

Melee weapons

While choosing melee weapons for Lae’zel, you must remember two things. The weapon should be versatile and bilateral, meaning she should be able to carry one in both hands. You can pick the Everburn Blade in the prologue and hand it to her straight out of the prologue.

Great melee weapons recommended for Lae’zel build in Baldur’s Gate 3 include the Sword of Justice, Blooded Greataxe, Githyanki Greatsword, and Soulbreaker Greatsword. Halberd of Vigilance, Sorrow, and Larethian’s Wrath are good magic weapons for Lae’zel due to their two-handed use.

Ranged weapons

Even though melee weapons are Lae’zel’s build strong suit in BG3, she also does very well with Longbows. Most of your party members do not perform well, so Lae’zel’s utility is admirable considering magic Longbows.

Armor

Lae’zel comes equipped with the Githyanki Half Plate armor and Leather Boots, a perfect starting armor. There is no particular need to upgrade it, but if you stumble upon the Adamantine Splint heavy armor in BG3, Lae’zel is the best candidate.