Baldur’s Gate 3 Best Halsin Build Guide

The Halsin belongs to the Druid class and is best known for his ability to transform into a dangerous beast to defeat his opponents and his eternal love for Nature and its habitants. After you recruit Halsin by freeing him from the Worg Pens, you can move towards making the best build for him in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Halsin has a substantial edge in Dexterity, Wisdom, and Constitute as his primary stats. Getting Halsin the best build in BG3 can prove him of immense value as he is very beneficial in combat. Since Druids are further split into further sub-classes, getting the best build can come down to varied options.

Don’t worry! I will go through the best build for this Beastly Companion. So let’s not spend any further time and get right into this.

Best subclass for Halsin in BG3

Halsin proves that he relies on his ability to shape into different animals. To get the most out of his ability, The Circle of the Moon subclass offers Halsin extensive freedom to achieve his goal.

This subclass supports him in Wild shaping into animals. The class comes equipped with Combat Wild Shape, Lunar Mend, and ultimately bear that lets you turn into a bear.

As you level up, you will unlock the best Cantrips and spells in Baldur’s Gate 3 that will aid you in making the best build for Halsin. Cantrips like Thorn Whip, Shillelagh, and Guidance, and spells like Entangle, Thunderwave, Animal Friendship, etc, get unlocked as you progress.

Despite all these things, you might want to equip Halsin with the best suitable weapons for the category, such as melee and ranged, and sheath him from damage by providing him with the most worthy armor.

Best equipment for Halsin in Baldur’s Gate 3

Druids specialize in concentration spells. Mostly same goes for Halsin. Halsin is moderate in armor and weapon selection and is meant to provide a concentration in a battle or be a tank with a big chunk of health.

But still, if you want to go for equipping it with the best weapons and armor, here’s what you can do!

Melee Weapons

Weapons mentioned here for Halsin build in BG3 are of light and finesse attributes that aid him in combat scenarios.

Scimitar: One can get Flourish and Lacerate actions from this.

One can get Flourish and Lacerate actions from this. Dagger+1: Gets you piercing strike action.

Gets you piercing strike action. Javelin +1: Can also be equipped to deliver Piecering strike.

Taking either of these can aid you in melee combats, given you have depleted your primary shapeshifting abilities.

Ranged Weapons

Druids offer proficiency in short-range weapons, mostly like Club, Daggers, Quarterstaff, sickles, etc. You can take any common ranged weapon here if you want to like one that has light qualities:

Hand crossbow: Offers piercing shot and Mobile shot action so you can shoot even while moving.

Offers piercing shot and Mobile shot action so you can shoot even while moving. Firestroker: Offers the same features as the Hand crossbow.

Armors

For armor, we suggest you consider the following for the Halsin build in Baldur’s Gate 3:

Light armor

Medium armor

Since the subclass has proficiencies in these types of armor, you can go for the ones mentioned below: