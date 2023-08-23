Baldur’s Gate 3 Best Shadowheart Build Guide

Shadowheart is a High Half-Elf companion in Baldur’s Gate 3 who belongs to the Trickery Domain of the Cleric class and is the only healer in your party. She excels in Constitution and Dexterity stats, and her Wisdom is decent, so the build for Shadowheart in Baldur’s Gate 3 should work on increasing her healing capabilities.

You don’t have to worry; I will take you through the best subclass for Shadowheart and what equipment to provide her with in BG3.

Best subclass for Shadowheart in BG3

I recommend changing the subclass to Life Domain for the best Shadowheart build in BG3. This will help you make this build a great healer. You will not have any other healer in your party in Baldur’s Gate 3, so it is recommended to keep Shadowheart for this purpose.

The Life Domain subclass of the Cleric class will provide Shadowheart with many essential features, such as Heavy Armor Proficiency that won’t let weighed armor affect Shadowheart’s attacks and spell-casting.

Bless feature will let her bless three creatures, and Cure Wounds will let her heal one creature she interacts with. Similarly, the Disciple of Life feature will allow her target to gain extra hit points whenever she casts a healing spell on him.

Other valuable features of this subclass in BG3 include Proficiency in Wisdom Saving Throw, Light Armor, Medium Armor, Sheild, Charisma Saving Throw, and Simple Weapon.

Best equipment for Shadowheart in Baldur’s Gate 3

As Shadowheart’s build primary focus is on being a healer in your Baldur’s Gate 3 party, there isn’t much she can do with weapons. She works well with different sorts of spells and cantrips.

Melee weapons

As mentioned, Shadowheart does not benefit much from weapons because she is primarily a Spellcaster. However, if you have any spare enchanted weapons, you can hand them to Shadowheart, especially Selune’s Spear of Night and The Watcher’s Guide.

Ranged weapons

Ranged weapons are not a good idea for Shadowheart build in BG3, so it is best to stick with her spells.

Armor

For the Shadowheart build, I go for the Medium armor since she is my party healer in Baldur’s Gate 3. She can use the Shield of Devotion and Viconia’s Walking Fortress well. I recommend providing her with Hellrider’s Pride gloves, Wapira’s Crown helmet, and Boots of Aid and Comfort in BG3.