Baldur’s Gate 3 Best Minsc Build Guide

In Baldur’s Gate 3, after recruiting Minsc, the next thing that comes to your mind is the best build for him. The character uses dexterity and constitution as his primary stats. Minsc in BG3 is slightly varied as the stats are updated, with intelligence as the only exception.

This variation plays out in selecting the best build for Minsc. But do not worry; I will guide you on how to make the best build for Minsc in Baldur’s Gate 3. So without any further delay, let’s get into it!

Best Subclass for Minsc in BG3

Due to the new stats points in Minsc abilities, you can make two builds. It is up to your preference at the end of the day. If you prefer the classic nostalgic Raging barbarian build, we suggest you respec by choosing Minsc and talking to Withers. This will allow you to change Minsc’s proficiencies.

But given the fresh scores, I highly recommend you stick to the Gloom Stalker subclass build for Minsc. It suits the stats to a greater extent. Minsc has a bit less rage, but it doesn’t means that Minsc is weak. He still can become a very dangerous individual as a Gloom Stalker.

You can make this Minsc build in BG3 as soon as you reach level three; it won’t be possible before that. In level 3, you will unlock the following:

Dread Ambusher: Gets you +3 in Initiative.

Gets you +3 in Initiative. Dread Ambusher: Allows you to hide from opponents.

Allows you to hide from opponents. Umbral Shroud: It offers you invisibility for ten turns.

It offers you invisibility for ten turns. Superior Darkvision: Allows you to see up to 24m.

Allows you to see up to 24m. Disguise Self spell: change your character’s look.

As you level up further, you will unlock further proficiencies in intelligence and wisdom, level up your Conjuration and Illusion spell, and much more, making your character a formidable opponent.

Best equipment for Minsc in Baldur’s Gate 3

Since Minsc is undergoing Gloom Stalker and favors ambush, stealth, and long-ranged attacks, as well as passive nature in engaging in combats, I will go over the best melee weapons, ranged weapons, and armor to aid Minsc to achieve the ultimate build.

Weapons that I will choose will most likely be light and finesse for melee weapons and longbow two-handed weapons for ranged weapons.

Melee Weapons

For the Minsc build in BG3, the following weapons are suggested as they are by far the best weapons:

Ambusher: It offers Proficiency unlocks such as Flourish and Piecering strike along with the Ambusher’s Streak that deals additional necrotic damage and +1 on initiative rolls and advantage on Perception ability checks.

It offers Proficiency unlocks such as Flourish and Piecering strike along with the Ambusher’s Streak that deals additional necrotic damage and +1 on initiative rolls and advantage on Perception ability checks. Scimitar +1: Located in Druid Grove, gives Proficiency unlocks such as Flourish and Lacerate ability

Located in Druid Grove, gives Proficiency unlocks such as Flourish and Lacerate ability Shortswords + 1: An uncommon weapon that offers Proficiency unlocks such as Flourish and Piecering Strike.

An uncommon weapon that offers Proficiency unlocks such as Flourish and Piecering Strike. Handaxe +1: Two axes can prove significant in melee combats as they offer Proficiency in Lacerate.

All of these are excellent choices for melee weapons. They all should be considered, or even combinations, like handaxe +1 for main hand and Scimitar + 1 for off-hand. This combination can prove very efficient and fatal.

Ranged Weapons

The following ranged weapons are suggested for Minsc build in BG3:

Joltshooter: Specializes in Hamstring Shots that can reduce the movement speed of your enemy by 50% and is Brace (Ranged), as well as Electric Blood ability, fills Lightning charges by 2 when wielded.

Specializes in Hamstring Shots that can reduce the movement speed of your enemy by 50% and is Brace (Ranged), as well as Electric Blood ability, fills Lightning charges by 2 when wielded. Spelltheif: Offers proficiency in Piercing shots that inflicts gaping wounds and Brace (Ranged).

Offers proficiency in Piercing shots that inflicts gaping wounds and Brace (Ranged). Longbow +1: Identical to Joltshooter but only offers a Hamstring shot and Brace (Ranged).

Choosing either of these is valid as all are great choices. Joltshooter gets a slight edge due to its Electric Blood capability.

Armor

I suggest Drow studded Leather armor as it is light armor. It will help Minsc build in Baldur’s Gate 3 with evasive techniques and will not burden your character. It also gives you an edge in stealth rolls. On the other hand, the Studded Leather armor +2 is also considerable for a Ranger class as you get an increase in initiative rolls and less Bludgeoning damage.