Baldur’s Gate 3 Best Gale Build Guide

In Baldur’s Gate 3, Gale belongs to the Wizard class, so his best build will mainly focus on boosting the spell-casting abilities. Players who want to play BG3 as a human character choose Gale for their campaigns.

Gale is a fantastic spell caster with humble and cooperative behavior and loves to help his companions in every matter. Elminster Aumar, one of the most influential figures in Baldur’s Gate 3, even admired his abilities.

To help you get the most out of Gale build in BG3, I have prepared a guide that will tell you about the best subclass and equipment.

Best subclass for Gale in BG3

Wizards can choose from 8 subclasses, but the best one for Gale in Baldur’s Gate 3 is the Evocation Subclass. The evocation subclass allows wizards to cast powerful spells with more significant attack damage to enemies.

A wizard’s priority is to achieve the maximum results with his magic spells, and evocation is just the right fit for it. Using the evocation subclass also allows you to cast a spell at a more significant area while keeping your companions and other allies safe from its damage, meaning you will not get friendly fire.

Best equipment for Gale in Baldur’s Gate 3

Gale mainly uses wizardry spells for its attacks, and the weapon I will use for this build will also focus on leveraging the attack power of Gale’s spells.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Melee Weapons

For the early game, I opt for the Staff of Crones, a Two-handed melee weapon best suited for a wizard. It comes with a Level 1 Necromancy Spell called the Ray of Sickness will poison an enemy upon contact.

It also has a Topple ability which will prone an enemy when you hit it. In Acts 2 and 3, you can choose Markoheshkir for Gale’s build in BG3. This weapon comes with an Arcane Enchantment, granting you a +1 bonus to Spell Save.

It also provides Arcane Battery, allowing you to cast your next spell for free without using a spell cost. Using this for the late-game build will significantly boost spellcasting.

Ranged Weapons

Considering Gale’s nature of sorcery, Gale is very good at using Bows as ranged weapons. The best one we will recommend for this build is the Gontr Mael in Baldur’s Gate 3. This choice is based on the particular sorcery spells that this weapon casts.

The Gontr Mael has a projectile range of 18m. Hitting an enemy using the Gontr Mael Bow can inflict a Guiding Bolt spell. It also casts the Level 3 Transmutation Spell.

Armor

Gale’s wizardry nature also prevents him from certain things. One of them is that Gale build cannot use heavy armor in Baldur’s Gate 3 because it will prevent him from casting spells.

You can use light armor like Mage Armor which will increase AC in the early game, but you should opt for Prisoner’s Robes. Not only it looks good on Gale, but also it doesn’t hinder his sorcery attacks.