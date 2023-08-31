How Does The High Ground Bonus Work In Baldur’s Gate 3

Being on higher ground than your enemy gives you an advantage in battle, whether in real life or Baldur’s Gate 3. This can change the momentum of the combat to your side. You get this bonus when attacking at range from a raised position.

You gain a bonus that gives you a better chance of hitting your enemy, but your enemy on the lower ground also has disadvantages like missed shots, out-of-range, etc. Looking at the benefits, you do not want to miss out on this opportunity.

Basics of High Ground Bonus in BG3

Being in the High Ground means you will receive an advantage to your attacks. Advantage in Baldur’s Gate 3 means that the game will roll two attack rolls for you and use the higher one. This also gives you a higher chance to get a critical hit.

If you attack from above, you will gain a +2 bonus. It means you have a higher chance of hitting your target. When you are above the enemy, you are also out of reach from all close-range and melee attacks.

Similarly, if your opponent is at a higher level and you are attacking from below, you will gain a -2 penalty. It means you will most likely miss your attacks and will be easier to hit.

As an indication that you are on high ground, you must be at least 2.5 meters above your opponent. This 2.5-meter mark is a baseline for a bonus or penalty to be applicable.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

How to use High Ground in combat in Baldur’s Gate 3

High ground is a very effective mechanic if used strategically. When you enter a battlefield, look for high-ground areas and position your characters before your enemies do. Because it gives a significant advantage to whoever is on higher ground.

Look for high ground and use jump action if the terrain is difficult. If you spot a flat surface on top of the ledge, you can click on it, and the character will climb up. If you cannot use any of these methods, you can stack up some wooden boxes and climb up to gain a high-ground bonus. You can also use Misty Step to get to the Higher Ground.

Ensure the height difference between your enemy and you is at least 2.5 meters, or you do not get any bonus advantage. Whenever you are at the high ground, look around so that you do not get flanked or trapped by an enemy.

Both spell casters and weapons users can use High ground. Use ranged weapons like bows, crossbows, and ranged spells to target your enemy easily. Make sure the target is within the range of your incantations and arrows.

Make use of high ground by alerting your party members to the position of all enemies hiding behind rocks or trees. Lastly, you can use consumable items to make use of high ground. Items like Alchemist’s Fire, Smokepowder Bombs, and other throwable weapons are perfect for use from High Ground. Since your characters will be away from the area of detonation, you can lob them at the enemy freely.

Benefits of High Ground Bonus in Baldur’s Gate 3

Higher Ground provides you with several benefits. The foremost benefit is that you have a better line of sight, which means you can easily spot things.

Another advantage is a combat advantage, which means you can easily take down several enemies within range by using ranged weapons like bows, crossbows, or ranged spells. You can take out enemies. Even tougher enemies will pose not much of a challenge when engaged from the high ground.

Since now you have a higher chance of attacking your enemy, you can effectively use ranged attacks. Use archers by posting them on the higher ground to take down enemies easily. The Rogue class’ Assassin Build is devastating for this since they get an advantage when they attack an enemy who hasn’t had their turn yet. If the terrain is difficult, you can use higher ground, attack enemies, or spot traps.

The last advantage is that it saves you from incoming attacks. You will be much safer there since you are on higher ground, and many attacks cannot reach you.