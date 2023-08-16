Devil Foil Mask in Baldur’s Gate 3 is one of the many precious helmets. The Devil Foil Masks are available in the Grymforge-Underdark area of BG3. When you make your way inside the Grymforge, you will be able to find four of the Devil Foil Masks.

Like any other item in Baldur’s Gate 3 including gemstones and Owlbear Egg, Devil Foil Mask can also be sold by taking it to a merchant. Selling Devil Foil Mask can give you a handsome amount of gold in return but maybe it would be advantageous for you to not sell it and bring it to use.

This article will help you decide whether you should keep the Devil Foil Mask, or you sell it in order to get a good amount of gold. We will also explain the exact location of all 4 masks available in Grymforge.

Where to find Devil Foil Masks in BG3

The locations of all 4 Devil Foil Masks in the area of Grymforge-Underdark are described below.

The first one is in the main Hall at the exact coordinates of (X: -620, Y: 325). You can find it on the table.

The second mask can be found on the top of the Merregon Legionnaire.

The third mask is located in the same room where you find Merregon Legionnaire. It will be placed on an altar.

The last mask can be found at the exact coordinates of (X: -665, Y:460). You can simply loot it from a skeleton there.

Should you keep or sell Devil Foil Mask in Baldur’s Gate 3?

You should keep the Devil Foil Mask as it will be quite useful in the later stages of BG3. You might be able to give it to Dammon, if not, then you always have an option to craft it to make a new weapon.

If you want to have some cash to purchase anything, you can sell it. However, we suggest not selling this particular item and selling those items which are quite basic. But if you have collected all 4 of them, then you can sell 3 of the masks. At least keep one of them in your inventory to make it useful later in the game.

What happens if you keep the Devil Foil Mask

If you decide to keep it with you, there is a possibility that on your way to Act 2, you can provide it to Dammon. Additionally, if you keep it with you for the later stages in Baldur’s Gate 3, you will be able to turn these Devil Foil Mask items to craft a new more powerful weapon.

What happens if you sell the Devil Foil Mask

As you know, you can get good gold in return if you decide to sell it. Each mask fetches around 240 gold from a merchant you are well acquainted with. So, if you collect all of these 4 Devil Foil Masks from the area of Grymforge, you will be able to sell them to a vendor, each mask prices are 240 gold, so if you sell 4 of them to the vendor, you will get 960 gold pieces in return.