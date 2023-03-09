Wild Hearts Kemono Locations Guide

Your only task in Wild Hearts is to hunt down monsters known as Kemono. You need to find all these Wild Hearts Kemono locations and hunt the creatures for your missions or if you just need materials to upgrade your arsenal. However, not all Kemonos can be found immediately in the game. And you encounter more Kemonos as you progress in the game.

Where to find all Kemono in Wild Hearts?

While kemonos tend to roam the areas, there are certain locations where you will only find specific kemono bosses in Wild Hearts. For example, Kingtusk will only be found in the Harugasumi Way region of the game and you won’t find it in any other biome.

The ideal way to find a kemono is to use a nearby Hunting Tower and let it ping the locations of all the kemono roaming the area. That being said, we will still try to list all the Kemonos in the order they appear in the game so it’s easier to find them as you progress through the game.

Ragetail

You can find Ragetail around the Blossom Trail in Chapter 1 and 2.

Sapscourge

Sapscourge is located around the Blossom Trail in Chapter 1 and Chapter 2.

Kingtusk

Kingtusk is found around the Blossom Trail in Chapter 1 and 2.

Spineglider

To find the Spineglider search around the Spirit Isle/Natsukodachi Isle.

Dreadclaw

You can find Dreadclaw in the Spirit Isle Hunts in Chapter 1 and Chapter 2.

Gritdog

Found in the Spirit Isle Hunts in Chapter 1 and Chapter 2.

Lavaback

Lavaback can be found in the Spirit Isle hunts and Akikure Canyon in Chapter 1 and 2.

Earthbreaker

Earthbreaker is a scripted kemono encounter that only happens as part of a quest in Harugasumi Way.

Sporetail

To find Sporetail, you have to enter Akikure Canyon.

Fumebeak

Fumebeak is usually around Blossom Trail, Akikure Canyon and Fuyufusagi Fort in Chapter 2.

Goldshard

Goldshard kemono is found in Akikure Canyon in Chapter 2.

Icetusk

You can find the Icetusk kemono in Wild Hearts in Fuyufusagi Fort in Chapter 2.

Cobalt Lavaback

You can find it in Fuyufusagi Fort in Chapter 2.

Deathstalker

You can find Deathstalker in Fuyufusagi Fort in Chapter 2.

Venomglider

Venomglider is around Blossom Trail in Chapter 3 and 4.

Ripclaw

You can find it in both Fuyufusagi Fort and Spirit Isle in Chapter 3 and 4.

Onyx Shard

You can find Onyx Shard around the Blossom Trail in Chapter 4.

Amaterasu

To find Amaterasu in Wild Hearts, head to the Akikure Canyon in Chapter 4.

Emberplume

To find Emberplum, look in Spirit Isles in Chapter 4.

Golden Tempest

Found in the Akikure Canyon in Chapter 4.

Mighty Kemono variant locations

Now, other than the Giant Kemonos, which are listed above, there are also Mighty Variants of the giant Kemonos. These Mighty Variants have the same moves and attacks as their simple giant counterparts but are more robust and larger.

All the Mighty Variants are late-game Kemonos, only found in Chapters 3 and 4. Following are all the Mighty Kemonos in Wild Hearts.

Mighty Ragetail

To find Mighty Ragetail, search the Blossom Trail in Chapter 3 and Chapter 4.

Mighty Sporetail

You can find Mighty Sporetail around the Blossom Trail and in Akikure Canyon in Chapter 3 and 4.

Mighty Sapscourge

To find Mighty Sapscourge, search around the Blossom Trail in Chapter 3 and 4.

Mighty Kingtusk

Might Kingtusk is usually around the Blossom Trail and in Fuyufusagi Fort in Chapter 3 and 4.

Mighty Spineglider

You can find Mighty Spineglider in Akikure Canyon and Spirit Isles in Chapter 3 and 4.

Mighty Dreadclaw

Found in the Akikure Canyon in Chapter 3 and Chapter 4.

Mighty Gritdog

Found in Akikure Canyon and Spirit Isles in Chapter 3 and Chapter 4.

Mighty Goldshard

You can find it around the Blossom Trail and in Akikure Canyon in Chapter 3 and Chapter 4.

Mighty Lavaback

To find Mighty Lavaback, head to Spirit Isles in Chapter 3 and 4.

Mighty Icetusk

You can find Mighty Icetusk in Fuyufusagi Fort in Chapter 3 and Chapter 4.

Mighty Deathstalker

It is in Fuyufusagi Fort and Spirit Isles in Chapter 3 and 4.

Mighty Fumebeak

Mighty Fumebeak is in Spirit Isles in Chapter 4.