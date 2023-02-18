Wild Hearts Kingtusk Boss Guide

Kingtusk, as the name suggests, resembles a giant boar and will be the 3rd major kemono that players face in Wild Hearts. Kingtusk is actively blocking the path to Minato city with its vines so it is up to the players to defeat Wild Hearts Kingtusk boss and clear the path so they can make their way to the city and progress with the story.

Being the 3rd kemono, players will already have somewhat of an idea on how to deal with bosses in Wild Hearts when they face Kingtusk but this is by no means an easy boss. Kingtusk is pretty much stronger than both Sapscourge and Ragetail combined.

Kingtusk weaknesses

Weak part: Head

Attribute Weakness: Fire Damage

Ailment Weakness: Hot flashes, Fatigue, Frozen, Clinging

Physical Weakness: Slash and Lunge

Resistance: Poison, Water, Wood

Seeing the strength of its body parts, the head has the most stars which means you will be able to do high damage if you hit its head. But make sure to avoid hitting the tusk on its head, otherwise, you won’t be able to weaken it.

As Kingtusk is an early-stage boss, you won’t have the torch fusion karakuri during the first encounter but in subsequent fights, you should definitely use it as fire is one of Kingtusk’s major weaknesses.

Kingtusk also has a weakness to ailments (except poison). Slash and Lunge attacks are better against Kingtusk so weapons like Maul and Cannon might not be ideal here.

How to defeat Kingtusk kemono in Wild Hearts

You should play defensively rather than playing offensively, because of its large size, its attacks are quite powerful. Kingtusk is a bit slow so dodging its attack wouldn’t be much of a problem for you. Your main focus should be dodging its attacks and waiting for an opening to attack it.

There are a few attacks of Kingtusk, that you should be aware of. One of its attacks is a Tusk stab, in which it raises its legs and tusk high up and smashes it into the ground. This attack is quite powerful, as it creates a shockwave that will easily cause you great damage.

However, Kingtusk takes quite a bit of time to make this attack, so it gives you plenty of time to escape from the impact region and attack its back legs. Other attacks consist of spinning in a circle and using its body to attack. These attacks are quite powerful, but they are easier to detect these attacks by looking closely.

During your first fight against Kingtusk, you will get the chance to learn the Bulwark fusion karakuri. This is going to be your lifesaver in every boss fight against Kingtusk kemono. Whenever you see Kingtusk about to do a charge attack, build a bulwark (stack up 2 towers in a 2×3 formation of crates to transform into a bulwark).

The charging Kingtusk will hit the bulwark and get knocked backwards, momentarily stunned for you to be able to deal good damage to it.

Once you have dealt heavy damage to it, Kingusk will enter rage state. In this state, its tusk will grow, it will turn red and will develop some new attacks. This attack involves growing spikes in the ground. Once you feel the ground shaking, you must quickly run away or else these spikes will cause some damage.

Other attacks consist of it throwing large boulders by scraping the ground with its tusk. In such cases, make use of spring karakuri to jump aside from the boulders.

As you deal enough damage to Kingtusk, you should be able to see blue glowing spots on its hind legs. Grab onto those and use Hunter’s Arm to extract thread and supercharge your karakuri thread counter so you can build even more structures mid-combat.

Rewards

Once Kingtusk is defeated, the path to Minato should open up and you will receive materials from killing this kemono. These materials will help you to craft Basara armor and upgrade your existing weapon.

These materials are listed below: