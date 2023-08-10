How To Get Ghost Glovewort 7 In Elden Ring

Spirit Ashes are a blessing in the harsh world of Elden Ring that allows you to summon various creatures to aid you in battle. However, upgrading Spirit Ashes becomes necessary after some progress in the game, so that they don’t lose their effectiveness. That’s where Ghost Glovewort 7 comes in.

Ghost Glovewort should not be confused with Grave Golvewort. Although both these materials are used to upgrade Spirit Ashes, the former is used for renowned Spirit Summons while the latter is for regular Spirit Summons just like Smithing Stone and Somber Smithing Stones.

If you are looking to get Ghost Glovewort quickly, we have this guide for you that will explain all of Ghost Glovewort 7 Locations and how can you purchase it.

Every Ghost Glovewort 7 Location in Elden Ring

You can access this upgrade material through map exploration, obtain it by going to a special place in the Lands Between, or purchase it from a Merchant.

Below are the locations to acquire this Ghost Glovewort.

North Uhl Palace Ruins

Enter from the north Uhl Palace Ruins and make your way a little left, away from the giant hanging mini-boss. The Ghost Glovewort 7 will be placed beside two huge statues.

You can spot another Ghost Glovewort by walking northwest of the first one, where the main ruins are situated. This area can also be accessed by going right from the Malormed Star and heading straight until the two walls meet at the end.

Deeproot Depths

This Ghost Glovewort 7 can be found west of the large tree, toward the eastern side of Deeproot Depths Grace.

Crucible Knight Boss’s Area

This one also dwells in the Deeproot Depths and can be accessed by going next to the place where you engage Crucible Knight Siluria in combat, in the scary Deeproot Depths.

Nokstella, Eternal City

This Ghost Glovewort 7 is situated in front of the waterfall in Nokstella and can be accessed by walking right into the flowing water.

Mount Gelmir Catacombs

In Mt. Gelmir Catacombs, keep walking down the lava pathway until getting past the first chariot. Continue further by noticing the chariot’s next movement and immediately jump to the left alcove. Ignore the enemies in your path while approaching the upper area. Wait for the jet of fire to stop and obtain the Ghost Glovewort on the other side, beside the corner area.

Giant’s Mountaintop Catacombs

In Giant’s Mountaintop Catacombs, keep running down the main pathway until facing the first elevator. Wait for the second elevator to come before you in the area below and let it take you further to the underground area.

Walk past the Watchdog boss without annoying the creature. There will be an illusory wall in the first corridor on the right. Go ahead and grab the Ghost Glovewort 7.

Elphael, Brace of the Haligtree Graveyard

You can expect to obtain two of these by going to this place. The first one dwells in the middle of the graveyard, north of the Haligtree Roots Site of Grace.

Jump to the lower area and you will obtain Ghost Glovewort Picker’s Bell Bearing 3 at the start. The 2nd one is placed right under the shade of the next giant tree.

Where can I Buy Ghost Glovewort 7 in Elden Ring?

After obtaining Ghost Glovewort Picker’s Bell Bearing 3, you can buy unlimited Ghost Glovewort 7 (8 and 9) by visiting Twin Maiden Husks in Roundtable Hold. So it’s up to you whether you want to go for Bell Bearing or find Ghost Glovewort 7 by exploring different locations in Elden Ring. Personally, I believe that getting the Bell Bearing will solve your future issues as well as you will be able to purchase Ghost Glovewort 7,8, and 9 as much as you want.